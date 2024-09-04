George Russell Slams Sergio Perez For 'Very Close' Monza Move - 'About To Go Airborne'
Mercedes' George Russell revealed that his Italian Grand Prix nearly ended in disaster during a high-speed battle with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for eighth place. After damaging his front wing in an early incident, Russell found himself in 12th position after his second pit stop but quickly made his way through the field, overtaking Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon.
On lap 38, while attempting to pass a defensive Perez at Variante del Rettifilo, Russell faced a tense moment as Perez closed the door, leaving barely any space. Russell brushed the grass with his right wheel but managed to make the pass successfully. He ultimately finished seventh after overtaking Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. He finished 39.7 seconds behind race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.
Post-race, Russell expressed that the encounter with Perez was too close for comfort, considering the high speeds involved and the limited margin given by his rival.
When asked by a reporter if he enjoyed his battle with Sergio Perez, George Russell replied, as reported by Motorsport:
“I mean, fun? I'm not sure you can just describe that as ‘fun,’ because I thought I was about to go airborne when he was squeezing me at 340km/h. But yeah, hard racing, and I'm at least glad to have made it one position.”
He emphasized that the situation was “right at the very, very limit.” Despite the close call, Russell doesn't plan to discuss the incident with Perez, stating, “There's nothing to say. We didn't crash at the end of the day, and I got past him, but half a centimeter more and it could have been a different story.”
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on Sergio Perez's defensive move, suggesting it could “probably” be considered “a move under braking,” even though it occurred before both drivers actually applied their brakes for the chicane. He noted, “Was there enough of a gap? That gap was tiny, but still, the move came late.”
In the race, Perez finished eighth, trailing Russell by 14.4 seconds. Currently, the two drivers are positioned seventh and eighth in the drivers' championship, with Russell holding 143 points and Perez at 128 points.
Over the weekend, Wolff announced the 2025 Mercedes driver lineup. featuring 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli alongside multiple Grand Prix winner George Russell. Kimi will be stepping up from Formula 2 and graduating from the team's junior program, mirroring George Russell's own transition to F1 in 2019 after an impressive two-year stint in the junior ranks.
Toto Wolff commented on the announcement, saying, “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth, and raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team as individual drivers and as a partnership. Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior program and our belief in home-grown talent.”