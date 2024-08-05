F1Briefings

George Russell Speaks Out On Social Media 'Hate And Negativity'

Formula 1 driver George Russell raises awareness about the prevalence of negativity on social media and its detrimental impact on athletes' mental health.

Lydia Mee

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) salutes the crowd during the drivers parade of the Canadien Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) salutes the crowd during the drivers parade of the Canadien Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell recently revealed his concerns about the dark side of social media during an interview with The Athletic.

According to the British driver, around 50% of the interactions and feedback on social media platforms are negative. He commented:

"There’s a lot of hate and negativity. And it’s almost impossible to avoid. It doesn’t matter who it’s about, I’d say 50 percent of the time it’s negative, I find that quite tough to comprehend."

The fluctuations in public perception represent a continual challenge for athletes, where praise can quickly turn into harsh criticism. Discussing his personal experiences, Russell described the volatile nature of public perception, which swings dramatically. He continued:

"This sport swings so quickly. One minute you’re a hero, the next you’re zero, and it can swing as quickly as from FP3 to qualifying or from race to race. I’ve been in a position where I’ve been on a roll for a couple of races, and then suddenly, the next race, I’m off the pace. And it’s like, ’S—, how am I dealing with this?’ What’s going on? And most of the time, it’s up in your head."

The Mercedes driver also opened up on dealing with racing setbacks, commenting:

“I feel like I’m able to bounce back very quickly from a tough weekend or even a tough session.

“You learn as you get older what you need as an individual. It doesn’t work for everyone; Lewis and I are two very different characters as well, and we do things differently. You’ve just got to find what works for you.”

Current F1 Drivers' Standings

  1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 277 points
  2. Lando Norris, McLaren - 199 points
  3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 177 points
  4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 167 points
  5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 162 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 150 points
  7. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull - 131 points
  8. George Russell, Mercedes - 116 points
  9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 49 points
  10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
  11. Nico Hülkenberg, Haas - 22 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda , RB- 22 points
  13. Daniel Ricciardo, RB - 12 points
  14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - 6 points
  15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 6 points
  16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 5 points
  17. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 5 points
  18. Alexander Albon, Williams - 4 points
  19. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 0 points
  20. Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
  21. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points
Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News