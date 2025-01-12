GM Confirms Cadillac F1 Power Unit CEO Ahead Of 2026 Entry
General Motors and TWG Motorsports have confirmed the appointment of Russ O'Blenes as CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC.
This new venture aims to build the power units for Cadillac's entry into Formula 1. Although the team is aiming to join the F1 grid in 2026, it will initially use Ferrari power units before it's own in from 2028.
Cadillac's entry into Formula 1 has been far from smooth sailing. Initially, the idea of the team was proposed as Andretti Cadillac but faced initial rejection from Formula One Management in 2024.
FOM cited concerns that the sport would not get as much value from the team than the team would gain from being in the sport. However, with significant progress, including a new headquarters in Silverstone and a leadership change with Dan Towriss at the helm, they secured an agreement to join Formula 1 in 2026.
Russ O'Blenes, the newly appointed CEO, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including leading GM's Motorsports Propulsion and Performance Team.
He has made multiple contributions to powertrain development for successful racing teams and has also worked on hybrid powertrains for IMSA's Cadillac and Corvette C8.R.
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, commented in a press release sent to Sports Illustrated:
“We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role.
“His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey. Together with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.”
In his new role, O'Blenes will focus on enhancing GM's capabilities in electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, and advanced software systems. The development and testing of the Formula 1 power unit prototype are already underway.
GM President Mark Reuss also commented:
“Russ brings vast experience from many championship racing series, and has outstanding technical expertise, including spearheading our hybrid IMSA Cadillac and Corvette C8.R engines that are proven winners.
"In F1, we’re going to demonstrate GM’s engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage, and Russ is the right choice to lead the Power Unit team that will make it happen.”
O'Blenes explained:
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid.
“GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business.”
Until the new power units are approved for competitive use, Cadillac's F1 team will use Ferrari power units. This interim arrangement will allow the team to establish itself in the Formula 1 circuit while continuing to develop its own systems. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur previously commented on the upcoming partnership:
"It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.
"We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.
"It means we will continue to have two 'customer teams' in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari."