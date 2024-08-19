Guenther Steiner Confirms Second Tell-All Book After Dramatic Haas F1 Exit
After his noteworthy tenure as the team boss of Haas F1 Team, Guenther Steiner has confirmed the release of his second book. Known for his direct style and candid presence in the Netflix series "Drive to Survive," Steiner has carved a niche as a media personality and gained praise as a best-selling author with his debut, "Surviving to Drive." His latest literary venture, "Unfiltered," co-written with ghostwriter James Hogg—who also contributed to his first publication—chronicles the full ten-year saga of the Haas F1 Team.
Scheduled for an October 10 release, "Unfiltered" is anticipated to offer an unreserved look into the complexities and challenges of running an F1 team. Steiner shared in an exclusive interview with GP Blog:
"It's called Unfiltered. It's about the Haas story over the last ten years. It's the complete Haas story. How I got to the idea to do it, how I went around to find an investor, how I set it up, how we developed the team and so on."
However, the release of this sequel may not go without its complications. After facing lawsuits linked to the unauthorized use of Haas F1's trademarks in his prior work, there is a hovering cloud of potential legal disputes with the release of "Unfiltered." Steiner humorously conceded:
"We will see. Obviously, after all the lawsuits I've got, the publishing company is very careful. At least that's what I think. But that's their responsibility. They've got good lawyers as well."
Steiner's ongoing legal battles, including a significant lawsuit from Haas F1 demanding compensation running into millions. Since his F1 exit at the beginning of the year, Steiner has enjoyed taking part in the media side of the sport with some hosting roles.
Speaking about his sudden popularity from Drive To Survive, Steiner commented earlier this year to The Athletic:
“My fear is that if I watch the show, I won’t like certain aspects of how I behave and will try and change how I do things,” he writes. “I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea but I’m actually OK with who I am. If you don’t like it, tough s—.
“One guy who wanted a selfie was wearing a shirt with nothing but my face on it,” Steiner writes. “Seriously, half his body was completely covered in hundreds of little Gunther heads.”
