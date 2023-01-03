Gymkhana Legend Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident

It is with great sadness that we report the death of Ken Block, the iconic rally and rallycross driver, Gymkhana video star, and founder of Hoonigan and DC Shoes, who passed away at the age of 55 in a tragic snowmobile accident in Utah.

Block was a true pioneer in the world of motorsports, known for his thrilling and dynamic driving style that captivated audiences around the globe. He made his mark in the world of rallying, competing in both Rally America and Global Rallycross and earning numerous victories and accolades along the way. Block's cars, which included Subarus and Ford vehicles adorned with the Monster and DC logos, became instantly recognizable and beloved by fans.

In addition to his racing career, Block also gained widespread fame through his Gymkhana videos, which showcased his impressive driving skills in a series of high-energy and creative scenarios. He became a household name and a fan-favorite, and his videos have been viewed millions of times by fans around the world.

Block's talent and charisma also earned him a spot on the popular BBC show Top Gear, where he demonstrated his skills to host James May on an abandoned airfield. It was this appearance that truly propelled him to stardom, and he has been a beloved figure in the automotive world ever since.

Hoonigan, the company founded by Block, confirmed his death in a post on Instagram, expressing their deepest regrets and asking for privacy for the family during this time of grief.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.,” it read.

The American Rally Association also issued a statement, saying they were "gutted" to hear the news of Block's passing and acknowledging his valuable contributions to the world of rallying.

“We are gutted to hear the news of the passing of rally icon Ken Block. He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. “His stewardship within the ARA these past few years was invaluable and he will be forever missed. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Block family and everyone at Hoonigan. "#PressOnRegardless”

Block's untimely death is a great loss to the automotive community and to the world of motorsports. He will be remembered as a true icon, a visionary, and a pioneer, and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.