Haas 2025 Livery Leaked in Silverstone Shakedown
In a surprising reveal during a filming day at Silverstone Circuit, the Haas Formula 1 team gave onlookers a preview of their new livery for the 2025 F1 season. This sneak peek, although not officially launched, gave fans a hint of what to expect from Haas as they strategize for success in the upcoming season.
Haas, an American-owned Formula 1 team that has been on the grid since 2016, has had a whilrwind of a time in the sport. After a challenging period and a rebranding effort in 2021, the team managed to secure a respectable seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship in 2024. This was their highest finish since they placed fifth in 2018, thanks in large part to Kevin Magnussen's podium in Bahrain.
Now, with a changed driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, and the anticipation of new regulations in 2026 that promise to reshape the sport's hierarchies, Haas is ready for a transformation.
Ocon, who has formerly raced with Renault and Alpine and boasts podium finishes in Sakhir in 2020 and Hungary in 2021, brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for consistency to Haas. Alongside him is Oliver Bearman, a promising young talent who graduated from the Ferrari Driver Academy. Bearman’s stint in Formula 2 during 2023 and his limited but strong experience in Formula 1 in 2024 could be a necessary ingredient for sustained success in the team.
The shake-up in the driver roster came as Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg departed. Magnussen, achieving a mix of results in 2024, has joined BMW M Motorsport's LMDh program, while Hulkenberg moved to work with the Sauber Stake F1 Team.
The leaked livery looks brilliant. With stark white side pods emblazoned with a bold black "Haas" logo, the new look of their car reflects a trend towards cleaner, minimalist design. There's much more black, or maybe uncovered carbon fiber, and the white and red also celebrate Toyota's partnership with the team.
This is also reflected on the racing suits, predominantly displaying black, accented by secondary red and white colors.
The timing of the leak is crucial with the official launch event happening in London this Tuesday. Pre-season testing is set to begin on February 26, 2025, but the filming day where these photos were captured is a critical step in Haas's preparation process.
The days leading up to the team's launch will be exciting, and as Haas prepares for the season opener in Australia on March 16, they carry the hope of challenging their midfield counterparts like Alpine and Aston Martin. Who knows what's going to happen this year.
