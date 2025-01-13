Haas Announces First TPC Run With All-New Driver Lineup
The Haas F1 team has announced its first Testing of Previous Cars session at Spain's Jerez Circuit this week, under new regulations permitting Formula 1 teams to test with cars that are two years old.
This marks the team's first track outing of 2025 with its new driver lineup featuring Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman.
The two-day test, featuring the 2023 Haas VF-23 F1 car, is particularly beneficial for rookie drivers like Bearman, as it provides valuable time to acclimate to F1 machinery.
With a maximum mileage allowance of 1,000 kilometers for the session, the test serves as an excellent opportunity for Bearman to gain on-track experience, despite his prior role as a reserve driver for Ferrari and Haas last year.
Joining the Haas drivers will be Toyota's Ritomo Miyata, who is participating in Formula 2. His F1 outing with the American outfit is a result of a technical partnership between Haas and Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), which facilitates an exchange of technical and commercial expertise between the two parties across various levels.
The platform serves as an ideal hands-on experience for the Japanese automaker and its drivers, as TGR gears up for a Formula 1 return in the future.
The first driver to head out during the TPC session on Wednesday morning will be Bearman, while Miyata will take the wheel in the afternoon. Ocon will have a go on Thursday morning, which will follow another session with Miyata in the afternoon.
The TPC serves as a significant boost for a small team like Haas, made possible through its technical partnership with TGR, as TGR has agreed to provide drivers and experts to assist the team during the session.
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said TPC sessions play a big role in training the staff to a level where they can contribute as backup resources in times of need. He said:
“TPC is very important in terms of training personnel.
“We have just over 300 people, we have no contingency in personnel, so if let’s say one race engineer, one performance engineer decides to leave or has a programme not to attend a race we are really struggling, on the limit all the time, and in order to improve the organisation you cannot be that kind of survival stage as a baseline.
“We’ve got to build up our organisation, so through TPC we can start training our engineers, our mechanics, having backup people there.”