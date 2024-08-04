Haas F1 Chief Justifies Gloomy Pre-Season Forecasts
Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has publicly defended his seemingly pessimistic predictions made before the start of the racing season, stating that his initial assumptions were grounded in realism rather than a lack of confidence in his team. Komatsu, who stepped in after the departure of long-time principal Guenther Steiner, explained that his comments were based on a practical assessment of the team's situation and not an attempt to attract unwarranted sympathy or mislead competitors.
Komatsu faced immense pressure transitioning into his role, especially considering the challenging performance dynamics the team endured in the previous season. During last year’s campaign, despite strong qualifying showings, Haas F1 struggled with significant issues such as rear tire degradation, which starkly compromised their race day results. Adding to these challenges was a misjudged upgrade at the United States Grand Prix, which instead of providing a competitive edge, further set the team back.
Addressing predictions he made prior to this season's opening at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Komatsu had initially placed Haas at the lower end of the grid based on these ongoing challenges. He explained to Motorsport:
"Honestly, I knew how much improved over the winter [we were].
"You know how small we are, I know how late we started, I know how much time we wasted by doing the Austin upgrade. So, I had to assume people with at least the same resource or three times [the resource] will do at least as good a job as us because I know people are not stupid, right?
"So, I had to assume that you cannot count on people being 10kg overweight or totally messing up the concept. You cannot count on that, you've got to make your own result."
He continued:
"It's pretty simple. We are 300 people. The next smallest team there is about three times as much. We started [thinking] like, 'we wasted some time, how are we going to be better, right?' So, if I said, 'loading out of door in Bahrain, we're going to be P8', either I'm stupid or arrogant, one or the other."
Komatsu firmly believes in self-reliance and planning over relying on other teams' errors, despite the occasional benefit these might offer. His philosophy focuses on creating success from the resources and circumstances available, irrespective of the competition's actions or inactions.
"Then luckily for us, some other people messed it up, but I cannot count on that. When you're doing the business, when you're doing anything, you cannot come for other people's mess. You've got to make your own fortune. That's what I'm trying to do."