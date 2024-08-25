Haas F1 Driver Handed Last-Minute Dutch GP Penalty
Haas’s Kevin Magnussen has been relegated to start from the pit lane at the Dutch Grand Prix, following a last-minute penalty for breaching technical regulations. Initially set to begin the race in 15th position, Magnussen’s car was found to have undergone unauthorized changes to crucial components.
The specifics of the penalty stem from the replacement of Magnussen’s Energy Store (ES) and Control Electronics (CE) after qualifying—an action that contravenes the FIA’s 2024 sporting regulations. Notably, article 28.2 limits each car to only two new ES and CE per season, and Magnussen has now exceeded this quota by fitting his third of each component.
Further complicating matters, these changes occurred during parc fermé conditions, where only minimal modifications are allowed without express authorization from the FIA's technical delegate—a stipulation outlined in article 40.3.
These breaches were identified and scrutinized by FIA Formula One Technical Delegate Jo Bauer and subsequently referred to the race stewards for potential additional disciplinary measures.
The official letter from the Stewards states:
"Fact: The following Power Unit elements have been used: 3rd Energy Store (ES) 3rd Control Electronics (CE)
"All Power Unit elements were replaced without the approval of the FIA Technical Delegate during Parc Ferme.
"Infringement: Breaches of Articles 28.2 and 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: Required to start the Race from the pit lane.
"The Power Unit elements used are in excess of the permitted number for the 2024 Championship season. This is a breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Further, the parts have been replaced without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this being a breach of Article 40.3. Therefore Car 20 is required to start the Race from pit lane in accordance with Article 40.9."
This penalty arrives amidst a series of adjustments to the starting grid, which includes Alex Albon’s disqualification over an illegal floor modification and Lewis Hamilton’s three-place drop due to obstructing Sergio Perez during qualifying.
2024 Dutch GP Starting Grid
(After penalties applied)
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
11. Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13. Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
15. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18. Logan Sargeant, Williams
19. Alex Albon, Williams
20. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - Pit Lane start