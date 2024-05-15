Haas F1 News: Magnussen Relaxed About Future as Contract Expiry Looms - 'Open To Any Opportunity'
As the clock ticks down on Kevin Magnussen's current contract with Haas, the Danish driver openly discussed his aspirations to remain with the team. Citing "unfinished business," Magnussen is actively engaged in informal talks about his future despite recent 'messy' races which have led to ten penalty points on his super licence.
Speaking ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Magnussen commented to Motorsport:
"I think I still feel like there's so much unfinished business here. I feel like it's always been. I've been here for many years now. There's always been some potential that we haven't seemed to really exploit.
"And I feel like now we are building a better foundation to go and exploit that potential. I feel we have some very talented people in the house. And I think we've had that since day one.
"You know, many people didn't give us a lot of credit in the beginning, because they thought we were just copying Ferrari, but we've shown quite a few times that we don't just copy, we are doing our thing.
"And I think this year, we're copying someone else other than Ferrari. We are copying Red Bull, so is everyone else. I think there's a lot of talent here and I think there's some potential that I'd like to see fulfilled.”
Revealing tentative conversations about a contract extension, Magnussen added:
"I'm like everyone else, focusing on this year and at the same time open to any opportunity. So as I said, I just told you how I feel about the opportunity of staying at Haas, I think that is naturally the most likely option.
"Not like concrete. When you're part of the team, you're talking all the time, I think there's much focus on the season and things."
The potential departure of his current teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, who is set to join Sauber in 2025 ahead of Audi's entry into F1 in 2026, adds another layer of uncertainty. Magnussen continued:
"Honestly, I thought it would be me and Nico again next year. I thought that would be likely.
"Obviously, he has taken the opportunity with Sauber and Audi. I wish him all the best with that. We will continue focusing and enjoying this year. Continuing the progress that we've made as a team for this year, and hopefully building on that beyond this year as well.
"I actually feel like we are working quite well as a team. It's competitive, but it's helped me. It's not like we're getting in each other's way. It can be very unhealthy in F1 sometimes, and we're two very grown-up drivers and quite sensible. Both.
"Hopefully if I continue with the team and it's going to be a new team-mate, hopefully it will be as good with the next guy."
As talks about his future with Haas continue, albeit informally, Magnussen stays grounded, focusing primarily on the current season while keeping his options open for the future.