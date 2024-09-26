Haas F1 Team Set for Major Changes After Impressive 2024 F1 Season
The Haas F1 Team is expected to undergo a large transformation following an impressive performance this 2024 Formula 1 season. Despite being the grid's smallest team in terms of personnel and facilities, Haas has demonstrated its capability by securing a strong position in the Constructors' Championship. Currently ranked seventh, just three points behind VCARB, the team's achievements have caught the attention of owner Gene Haas, who has decided to increase his investment.
This season's successes were crucial in persuading Gene Haas to increase his financial support. Talking with Crash.net, team Principal Ayao Komatsu discussed how he maximized the current resources to prove the team's value, which played a crucial role in securing the additional investment.
“With the current model, how we set up currently, I don’t think we can do any better than this - much better,” Komatsu remarked, highlighting the team's need to elevate its performance ceiling.
The third race of the season in Melbourne marked the beginning of Gene Haas's commitment to increased investment.
“Gene has already started investing more after three races. After three races in Melbourne, he agreed on certain things. We need to invest. We need to improve the team.” This will be a crucial decition moving forward, especially considering the heavy investments by midfield competitors like Williams, Sauber, and VCARB.
Williams, under the leadership of James Vowles, is advancing rapidly, while Sauber expects substantial backing from Audi come 2026. VCARB has also strengthened its ties with Red Bull, making it imperative for Haas to keep pace through additional investments.
"But the good thing is Gene, he always said he will invest as long as we can show as a team we can maximize what we got. This is exactly what we’ve done.”
The battle for midfield is becoming increasingly fierce, and Haas's ability to sustainably compete hinges on continuous improvement and efficient investment. Komatsu elaborated:
“We need to really increase the ceiling of the team to be able to perform better. We have to do it in parallel.
“Maximizing what we got, then that will convince Gene to invest more which is what happened. With that investment, we will gradually, gradually increase our capability. If we don’t, there’s no way we can fight for P7 [in the future],” Komatsu concluded.
With Gene Haas’s ongoing support, the team is well-positioned to further improve its capabilities and challenge the established order in Formula 1’s fiercely contested midfield. The future promises exciting developments as Haas continues to build on its 2024 season successes and seeks to elevate its standing within the sport. While it takes on new drivers for 2025, this lines it up nicely for a strong push into 2026.