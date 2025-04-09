Haas Getting Help From Toyota "Where Ferrari Can't" as New Parternship Details Revealed
The MoneyGram Haas F1 team announced a partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing last year, including a technical relationship and a sponsorship boost for the struggling F1 team.
Throughout their time in F1, Haas has struggled to achieve significant success, never even reaching a podium.
When at their peak, the team has excelled as a top midfield competitor.
However, with the recent implementation of the cost cap in Formula 1 and increased funding for Haas, there is an opportunity for the team to advance further in the future.
The partnership with Toyota is another potential advantage that the team could be bolstered by.
Haas has been supported by Ferrari parts and engines throughout their time in F1, though Toyota seem to be playing a complementary role to the Italian team's contriobution.
“This team doesn’t exist without Ferrari,” Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu was quoted by The Japan Times.
"What Toyota is bringing to us is in the areas that Ferrari can’t help us, by the regulations."
“Of course, we are thinking about what we can do short-term, medium-term, long term, but really we are still at the stage of understanding each other."
"It’s going well, but like any big project, any big collaboration with two very different companies, it will take time."
“As we understand each other more and more, we understand each other's capabilities, strengths and weaknesses, and I'm sure we will find more areas to collaborate.”
The boundaries of the partnership between Ferrari and Haas, as mentioned by Komatsu, indicate that only certain parts can be sourced from Ferrari, while others must be developed by Haas independently.
Part of the deal with Toyota includes access to additional tests with previous cars and the ability to use Toyota Racing facilities as well.
The strength of the partnership appears to be strong, as both sides have made it clear they want continue for the long term.
“They have a small amount of people but the results and process-wise, it’s a very amazing performance, and so it’s very attractive,” Kaji said.
“Their strong points and weak points perfectly fit our weak points and strong points so that we can achieve a strong connection.”
“Our drivers and engineers are very motivated that we are challenging the top category, and they can learn all the things from top-end cars."
“So the first thing is people’s motivation is a great thing for us and for technology, I think that will be from now."
“It’s just the beginning.”
