Haas Releases Schedule For 2025 Car Unveiling With All-New Driver Lineup
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has announced plans to unveil the team’s 2025 F1 car with a completely new driver lineup featuring Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.
Ocon joined the American outfit after departing Alpine last season, while rookie driver Bearman, who turned heads with his impressive reserve driver stint for Ferrari’s former driver Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, will race alongside him.
Komatsu confirmed the schedule for the coming month, saying that the 2025 car will be unveiled during the F175 event on February 18, where all Formula 1 teams will unveil their challengers.
However, the team has also scheduled two filming days in February, and the other two days before pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26. He said:
"So, we'll do a filming day in Silverstone first, and then go to Bahrain [and] do a filming day in Bahrain.
"The filming day in Bahrain is two days before the official test starts."
Komatsu also announced key promotions in the team, including Laura Mueller's promotion to race engineer for Ocon, making her the first female in Formula 1 history to hold this position. Ronan O'Hare has also been promoted from performance engineer to race engineer for Bearman.
In addition, Komatsu recently hired 20 staff members to improve the team's competitive form. Among them is Francesco Nenci, who was Dakar performance team leader at Audi, and has been named chief race engineer. Speaking on the internal changes, Komatsu said:
"We were missing a chief race engineer last year because we couldn't find one. Francesco's got plenty of experience.
"In terms of race engineers, we decided to promote internally. Laura, who was under Ronan, they were both performance engineers.
"Ronan's got more experience than Laura. He was previously at Williams. Whereas Laura, Haas is the first Formula 1 team she's worked for.
"They've both got good potential, good determination, so we decided to promote internally because that sends a good message for everyone as well.
"Rather than going for big names from outside, to promote somebody who may not have the experience to start with, but has good potential, good work ethic, good communication, to support one another."
Explaining why Mueller would do great as Ocon's race engineer, the team boss added:
"She's a pretty determined character, she's very hard working, and her work ethic is really good. Her communication, the radio, etcetera, is very calm, very clear.
"In terms of looking at things personality wise, Esteban is a pretty determined character as well, so on that side, the driving force, their personalities match pretty well.
"And then what she's really good at is when she sees a problem, she digs deep, and she doesn't stop at the first answer.
"Some people, when they find the first answer, they stop, thinking, 'Ah, great. I found the solution' and move on.
"But when she finds the first solution, she knows there are 10 new questions to answer.
"So her determination is what impresses me the most, but then she's still quite young, still quite inexperienced, so needs lots of guidance and support.
"But with her work ethic, I think she can progress pretty quickly."