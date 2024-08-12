Haas Team Principal Highlights Nico Hulkenberg's Winless Career Ahead Of Audi Move
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has highlighted his driver Nico Hulkenberg's winless Formula 1 career thus far, claiming that he hasn't been on the podium yet because of not having the right car that can help win races.
Hulkenberg, now 36, started his Formula 1 career in 2010 and has raced for teams including Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, Aston Martin, and currently Haas. Known for his consistent midfield performances, he often finishes in the points, with his recent standout being a P6 finish at Silverstone. Not to forget the massive experience he gained from starting 217 races.
The German driver recently signed with Sauber/Stake F1, a team currently at the bottom of the Constructors' Championship with zero points, as it transitions under Audi's ownership ahead of the 2026 regulation changes. Despite their current struggles, Audi's takeover and evident commitment signal a promising shift in the team's future prospects.
Hulkenberg's move away from the American outfit, which he joined last year, comes despite the team taking significant steps to elevate its position in the championship under the fresh leadership of Komatsu, who replaced Guenther Steiner early this year.
The Japanese team principal spoke highly of Hulkenberg, calling him one of F1's top drivers but highlighted that he hadn't won any races yet. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Komatsu said:
“Nico is a great driver. But I wouldn’t talk about the world championship title. He doesn’t even have a podium to his name yet.
“Something like that has to happen step by step. After his first podium finishes and victories, a driver first has to prove that he can deliver these performances consistently.
“I don’t want to belittle Nico, but I can’t stand here and claim that he has the qualities of a World Champion when he hasn’t even been on the podium yet!
“Is he one of the top drivers in Formula 1? Absolutely!
“If he has the right car, he can definitely compete for podiums and victories.
"I love working with him. He always speaks his mind honestly and clearly, he pushes the team in the right direction. I will definitely miss Nico."
Hulkenberg recognizes the significant challenges and expectations tied to representing a prestigious brand like Audi in Formula 1, despite having no track record in the premier class of motorsport. However, he remains confident about its plans and strategic approach. He told the media:
“Every team always promises you blue sky! We are doing this, and doing that…but obviously, Audi is a pretty powerful and big brand in the world. I know how seriously they are taking it, what they are investing and doing to make sure they are competitive, and are a success."