Haas Unveils Stunning Cherry Blossom Livery for the Japanese Grand Prix
In the lead-up to the Japanese Grand Prix, Haas has revealed a special livery for the VF-25 that will be used throughout the race weekend.
The Haas F1 team has multiple ties to Japan. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu hails from Tokyo, and Toyota has formed a strong partnership with the racing outfit.
The livery is themed around cherry blossoms, synonymous with Japanese culture. There are bright light pink flowers that complement the white background, and the Haaa logo has been changed from red to pink.
“To celebrate the official launch of cherry blossom season in Japan, Haas F1 team is paying homage to the 'sakura' with a bespoke livery for the Japanese Grand Prix,” the team said.
“The popular spring flower motif will feature across the VF-25 and digital assets throughout race week.”
Ollie Bearman said he is excited to get out on track for the race and participate in the entire race weekend's events.
“I’m really excited to race in Japan. The track looks fantastic and our partnership with Toyota GAZOO Racing it’s going to be a great event for the whole team. I was lucky enough to drive the Super Formula car around Suzuka, and that track comes alive. It was great experience and the fans were fantastic.
"To have all that support – at just a test – was amazing so I can’t wait to see everyone again. The track looks like a highlight, I’m really looking forward to this one.”
Esteban Ocon, the Frenchman, has competed in Japan for several seasons and is excited about the festivities this weekend.
“Personally, I’m so happy to be back and race in Japan again this weekend. The fans here are incredible, always so passionate and knowledgeable about our sport. I’ve seen some very creative outfits over the years, and the people are always so kind with gifts and their support in general," he said.
The VF-25 looks significantly better on track in China than in Australia, providing some hope for Komatsu and the team that the race results could ultimately reflect the quality of their special livery.
“Suzuka is a very challenging circuit both for drivers and engineers to setup the car right. Even though we raced competitively in Shanghai, we know that we still carry a fundamental car issue that was exposed in Melbourne," he said.
“We’re going into this weekend with our eyes wide open to tackle any challenges we might face and aim to get the best out of the VF-25 and our drivers.”