Haas Uralkali Legal Battle: Italian GP Concerns Rise As Team Remains Stuck In Zandvoort
The Haas Formula 1 team continues to find itself in a precarious position at Zandvoort. As the racing world turns its sights to the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, Haas's assets remain seized in the Netherlands due to a missed payment deadline in the midst of a heated legal feud with former sponsor, Uralkali.
Previously, Uralkali, led by Dmitry Mazepin, was a prominent sponsor of the team. Relations soured following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Haas to sever ties with the company. A Swiss arbitration court later confirmed the legitimacy of Haas's termination of this sponsorship but required the American team to refund some payments post-March 4, 2022. According to recent developments, Uralkali has accused Haas of failing to meet the payment deadline, prompting a possible seizure of assets by Dutch authorities.
Team owner Gene Haas confirmed on Friday that the funds had been paid. However, despite Haas's actions, payment procedures have been complicated due to the sanctions against Russia, with money being routed through the Middle East, causing unexpected delays.
The ongoing saga has left Haas’s equipment stuck at the Zandvoort paddock as the other teams make their way to Monza for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix. Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman shared an update on social media:
"HAAS GEAR SET TO MOVE LATER TODAY. At 12 noon, Haas’ equipment trucks were still in the Zandvoort paddock but moves are afoot for them to be free to travel later today."
Haas's inability to transport their gear from the Netherlands promptly could potentially jeopardize their participation in future races.
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu commented on the situation ahead of the weekend, stating:
“We accepted it. We’re not disputing it whatsoever.
“It’s a complicated process to transfer the funds across and we’re working on it. It’s taking longer than I’d like. We are pretty focused on making it across as soon as possible.”
Uralkali also shared the following statement:
"We are aware that Dutch bailiffs, accompanied by police, last night arrived at the Haas paddock and took an inventory of all racing equipment and other property.
"This is the expected consequence of Haas’ refusal to obey the ruling of arbitrage awarding payment and a race car to Uralkali.
"The arbitral ruling was issued June 12th with immediate effect and has been ignored by Haas. Haas has had over two months to implement the ruling, and, as was reported previously, Uralkali reached out to Haas’ representatives with options about how to make payment and where to send the race car, without ever receiving a substantive answer."