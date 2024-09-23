Helmut Marko Addresses Daniel Ricciardo's Expected F1 Exit After Immense Backlash
Daniel Ricciardo's tenure in Formula 1 might be approaching its conclusion following multiple reports during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has clarified that a decision regarding Ricciardo's future will be finalized before the United States Grand Prix.
After the eight-time Grand Prix winner crossed the finish line in Singapore, he had several emotional interviews, stating, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud.
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
During an interview with Sky Germany, as quoted by GP Fans, Marko acknowledged the significant rumors, commenting:
"We’ll make the decision after Singapore," Marko revealed.
"I can’t confirm anything officially yet."
It is widely anticipated that the Australian driver will be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson. However, with just under four weeks to go until the Austin Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, fans potentially have a long wait before confirmation is released.
Fans have been taking to social media after the Singapore Grand Prix with many angered by the way that Red Bull and VCARB has dealt with the situation. One fan commented:
"The fact that a driver like Daniel Ricciardo, who has been in F1 for more than a decade and has been the reason a lot of fans started watching F1, does not get a proper goodbye triggers me."
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Franco Colapinto, Williams
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - DNF
20. Alex Albon, Williams - DNF