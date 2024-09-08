Helmut Marko Casts Doubt On Max Verstappen's Red Bull Future
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed uncertainty regarding Max Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull Racing.
Despite the three-time champion being contractually committed until the end of 2028, the current pressure on Red Bull, alongside the driver's verbal frustrations and potential contract opt-out clauses, has cast a shadow over his tenure.
The Austrian team finds itself under increasing pressure from competitors McLaren and Ferrari. McLaren is now a mere eight points behind, while Ferrari trails by 39 points. The team celebrated their last victory in Spain, and they have only managed an average of 18 points per race over the last six races. In contrast, McLaren has averaged 31 points, with Ferrari and Mercedes averaging 22 points each over the same period.
Verstappen, who has been a crucial asset to Red Bull, has recently expressed his frustrations. He admitted that winning both titles this season is "not realistic." His contract includes opt-out clauses, which have fueled speculation, especially during the recent Christian Horner saga, where it was suggested that these clauses might be activated sooner than expected.
Furthermore, there’s the expected move of Adrian Newey to Aston Martin, along with Honda's engine supply, which could also affect Verstappen's decisions. With these developments, Red Bull's stability has been visibly shaken.
Amidst the speculation, Helmut Marko has commented to the media, as quoted by Pit Pass:
"Next year he will be driving for Red Bull Racing. But [2026] is so far away, and for now our full focus is on the 2024 world championship."
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points