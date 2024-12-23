Helmut Marko Casts More Doubt On Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull F1 Future
Yuki Tsunoda's Formula 1 future within the Red Bull family is becoming increasingly uncertain as Helmut Marko raises doubts about his potential for moving up to Red Bull Racing.
Tsunoda, currently driving for Red Bull's sister team, VCARB, was once seen as a strong candidate for promotion. However, his contract is up for renewal in a year, and now Red Bull is showing interest in new junior talent, which may jeopardize his position.
Yuki Tsunoda joined VCARB four seasons ago, growing from a rookie who made frequent mistakes to a more experienced and reliable driver over the years. Despite these improvements, when it came down to a promotion decision, Red Bull Racing chose Liam Lawson over Tsunoda. Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner explained that while the choice between Tsunoda and Lawson was tough, Lawson's mental strength and ability to handle pressure gave him the edge.
A strong factor behind Tsunoda's career uncertainty is the emergence of Arvid Lindblad, who is part of the Red Bull driver program. Helmut Marko outlined the team's plans for Lindblad to gain enough points for a super license by the end of next year. This plan involves a debut in Formula 2 and a special training program targeting victory in the Formula Regional Championship in New Zealand. Marko explained, as quoted by GP Blog:
“He is doing a very good preparation. The test was okay, we are doing a special programme for him, sending him to New Zealand in this [Formula Regional] championship and the goal is to win it so he gets the necessary points for his super licence,”.
"We are not looking for a new Max [Verstappen], we are looking for a new champion."
Adding to Tsunoda's challenges is the upcoming departure of Honda as Red Bull's engine partner at the end of 2025. With Tsunoda having close ties with Honda, this development could potentially influence his future within Red Bull's structure.
This comes after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also spoke about Tsunoda's future within the team, stating:
“We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] - does it make sense [to keep him]?
“You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid.
“You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”