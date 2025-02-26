Helmut Marko 'Cautious' of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in Max Verstappen Battle
Helmut Marko, consultant to the Red Bull F1 team, warns the grid not to dismiss the potential impact of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in the 2025 season. Marko has admitted that Hamilton's capabilities, especially if Ferrari provides him with a competitive car alongside Charles Leclerc, will be potent. The former Mercedes star's move has sent ripples across the sport since the news of his move, and many will be interested to see how the season unravels for him.
Hamilton's switch to the Scuderia is a defining chapter in his career, having spent 11 years with the Brackley squad. Announced in early 2024, the move came as a huge surprise, severing an era associated with numerous championships using Mercedes engines.
However, Hamilton's adaptable skills give him a fighting chance to continue challenging the status quo, especially if met with the right conditions alongside Charles Leclerc. The Italian team last tasted championship glory over a decade ago and has been vying to break Red Bull's recent dominance, led by Max Verstappen.
Helmut Marko plays an essential role in shaping Red Bull's driver lineup and has been a part of nurturing plenty of champions, Verstappen included. He knows a thing or two about a strong driver, which adds credibility to his skepticism regarding downplaying Hamilton's place on the grid:
“I would be cautious about that [writing off Hamilton]," he told OE24. "If Hamilton is motivated, he can continue where he left off in 2021. The comeback he delivered back then was impressive.
"The Ferrari has to be competitive, though. And Hamilton has to get qualifying right, that was never his strength. If he loses two or three-tenths to Leclerc, he always has to work his way up a few starting positions. That puts a strain on the tyres.”
Ferrari's decision to bring Hamilton onboard is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its driver lineup. By pairing him with Leclerc, the team hopes to boost its performance. Leclerc, highly regarded for his performance, has been a key player in the Red team since 2019, grappling with translating raw pace into consistent race wins. With Hamilton joining, Ferrari aims for a dual threat that can push not just for individual wins but also help in constructors' standings.
Carlos Sainz was previously Ferrari's steady hand, balancing qualifying performance and races effectively. His move to Williams, while surprising, allowed Ferrari to reshape its strategy, not due to Sainz's performance but with an eye on strengthening competition readiness. For Hamilton, adapting to the Ferrari SF-25 will be crucial. The car's overhaul, including a switch to pull-rod front suspension, presents not only a leap in performance potential but also a steep learning curve.
With Red Bull and Max Verstappen setting high benchmarks, the 2025 season presents an opportunity for Hamilton and Leclerc to challenge the reigning champions. “Max is definitely the best driver," Marko confirms.
