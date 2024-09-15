Helmut Marko Drops Big Hint On Imminent Major VCARB Announcement
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has dropped a big hint on the driver who will be securing a seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the junior team VCARB (RB). With Daniel Ricciardo's contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season, Red Bull is to finalize a decision regarding VCARB's driver lineup for the 2025 season, sometime around the Singapore Grand Prix.
Liam Lawson, who impressed the F1 fraternity through his satisfactory performance last year during his 5-race Formula 1 debut run while performing reserve driver duties for Ricciardo, eagerly awaits a full-time racing opportunity in the premier class.
His insistence on securing a seat within the Red Bull family after his F1 debut last year was noted by team principal Christian Horner. However, with no seat available in the 2024 season at Red Bull or VCARB, he was kept on standby by the team until a suitable opportunity arrived.
Rumors surrounding Lawson's future have gained momentum, hinting at a possible move to a different team due to Red Bull's perceived hesitation in securing his role. However, Marko quickly dismissed the speculation in recent weeks and instead revealed in a statement that Lawson would be securing a seat within the Red Bull family for the next season. He explained to Kleine Zeitung:
"Next year he'll be sitting in one of our cars." [Translated by Google]
Revealing the timeline for this decision, Marko previously noted:
"There will be a decision in September."
Marko's confidence in Lawson hints that he could replace Ricciardo at VCARB next season, and there are sufficient reasons to back this speculation. Despite a promising entry into Red Bull's junior team mid-last season, the Australian driver has failed to impress the bosses at Red Bull.
Throughout most of this season, Tsunoda has consistently outperformed his teammate and secured a contract extension through 2025. With Ricciardo yet to secure a contract renewal, it seems increasingly likely that Lawson could take his place. According to a post on X by Fastest Pitstop, here's what Marko revealed during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend when a journalist asked him about the second seat at VCARB. He said:
"We have an idea. Wait until Singapore. By then we will have a clear picture."
When asked if that would happen next week, during the Singapore GP weekend, the 81-year-old advisor said:
"There will be clearance of what will happen."
Marko hinted that discussions will be held within Red Bull on Ricciardo's future, followed by an official announcement. When the journalist asked about Lawson, Marko said:
"Wait till after Singapore."
With just a week remaining before the race at Marina Bay Street Circuit, Red Bull is expected to make an announcement within the next fortnight.