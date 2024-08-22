Helmut Marko Keeps Pressure On Sergio Perez - 'Consistency Is Not There'
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has recently spotlighted a significant issue with Sergio "Checo" Perez's performance amid ongoing rumors of his potential replacement. According to Marko, Perez's inconsistent results, especially during crucial qualifying rounds or specific segments of races, pose a substantial problem for the team.
During an interview with Kleine Zeitung, Marko commented:
"If 'Checo' can consistently bring his normal speed, we'll be happy. But he always has these fluctuations somewhere, whether in qualifying or a certain part of the race. The consistency is not there, that's the problem." [Translated by Google]
As Perez prepares to enter the circuits where he has a great track record, expectations within the Austrian team are mounting.
This comes after countless rumors of the Mexican driver potentially being replaced at Red Bull mid-season due to performance clauses in his 1+1 contract extension, although these clauses have not been confirmed.
On top of this, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is vying for a 2025 seat. Marko also confirmed that the New Zealand driver "will be in one of our seats" in 2025, and did not specify whether this would be VCARB or Red Bull. As per Marko, an announcement is expected in September regarding Lawson.
Perez had a strong start to the 2024 season but after numerous mistakes and poor weekends, he has since slipped to the seventh position in the Drivers' Standings with 131 points, 19 points behind seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in sixth.
Perez's teammate Max Verstappen continues to lead the championship with 277 points, a 78-point lead on McLaren's Lando Norris, who is currently in second position.
F1 returns after the summer break this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix.
2024 F1 Driver Standings Ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points