Helmut Marko Names Former F1 Champion as 'Ideal Successor' at Red Bull
Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko has identified Sebastian Vettel as his ideal successor in his role within the team.
Marko has been a key figure within the Red Bull team, managing the team's junior program and exerting significant influence over driver decisions.
Prone to controversy, the Austrian has introduced Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and Daniel Ricciardo while also developing Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, who have since left the team to establish themselves as F1 drivers.
Marko is 81-years-old and is aware that he does not have much longer in the sport.
“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.
“It is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age. Because those travel efforts are no small thing.”
“Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior program, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. On the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.”
Vettel is one of the most revered figures on the grid, given his outspoken advocacy for environmental causes and his efforts to provide more people with the chance to compete in motorsport.
During his final years in F1, Vettel also served as a prominent voice in driver meetings, taking on the responsibility to vouch for drivers.
It's uncertain whether Vettel would be open to a role similar to Marko's, but Marko suggests that Vettel's off-track ambitions might bridge his environmental interests with his passion for motorsport.
“I don’t think he needs a year,” Marko said.
“That’s two races and then he has it under control. But this is a new approach and I think Sebastian has found himself now."
“He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that."
Vettel could offer a more modern approach to the team and take a gentler approach in nurturing drivers, utilizing the extensive Red Bull resources to potentially revolutionize driver development programs.
