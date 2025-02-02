Helmut Marko Opens Up On Red Bull F1 Future Amid Exit Rumors
Helmut Marko, despite being 81 years old, continues to play a strong role in the Formula 1 scene as a consultant for Red Bull Racing. His motivation to stay active stems from two main reasons.
First, Max Verstappen, who he has a long-term relationship with. Second, Marko feels a duty to uphold the legacy of Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull's late influential leader.
Red Bull's journey in Formula 1 has been a rollercoaster with various highs and lows. Helmut Marko has been an essential part of their F1 story. His connection with Dietrich Mateschitz has profoundly influenced his involvement. Mateschitz passed away in October 2022, leaving a substantial void in the Formula 1 world.
This profound sense of responsibility has driven Marko to keep Dietrich's spirit alive within the team. Marko's years at Red Bull have seen him work closely with various drivers, but it's Max Verstappen who stands out.
Speaking to the media, Marko explained:
“I’m still doing this job for two reasons: one of them is Max, and the other is to protect the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz within the team," Marko toldFormula 1 Magazine."Or at least I try, because there’s nobody who could really replace Mateschitz.
"In terms of Max, he’s a great talent and a special human. He’s everything Red Bull represents. The boss would always say: we don’t buy stars, we make stars. Max is the perfect example of this: direct, accessible and a great sportsman. It’s wonderful to work with someone like that. I’ve never felt this connected to a driver. Although I was also really close with Seb."
