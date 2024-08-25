Helmut Marko Raises Significant Red Bull Concerns After Max Verstappen Defeat - 'Suffered A Lot'
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished a staggering 20 seconds behind winner McLaren's Lando Norris in the Dutch Grand Prix. This marked a noticeable shift in the Formula 1 performance dynamics, igniting concerns within the Red Bull camp about their competitiveness in the championship race.
Whilst speaking to Sky Deutschland after the race, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"We couldn't keep pace at all. We suffered a lot of tyre wear. A 1:13.8 on the last lap without DRS says a lot. There is a lot to work on and think about. The big problem was tire wear."
The race kicked off with Verstappen overtaking Norris, despite the latter starting from pole position. Initially, Verstappen managed to build a lead outside the DRS range, but this advantage was short-lived. Early in the race, Verstappen began experiencing issues with tire grip and handling. These issues were crucial as they allowed Norris to overtake on Lap 18, after which he continued to widen the gap, eventually sealing a commanding win.
Norris's strategy, particularly his timing for pit stops, turned out to be advantageous, enabling him to extend his lead consistently. Meanwhile, Verstappen's struggle with tire wear was becoming more apparent, aligning with Marko's concerns about the car’s inability to sustain a competitive pace against McLaren.
Speaking during his post-race interview, three-time champion Verstappen commented:
"You always hope to do better. We had a good start and tried everything we could but it was clear we were not quick enough.
"I tried to be second today. I tried to do my own race."
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner also commented during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast after the race:
"McLaren were in a different league today. We did everything we could. Max turned P2 into a lead but their pace was in a different league.
"We have plenty of work to do but we have learned some valuable lessons this weekend. Time to digest and bounce back in Monza.
"We still have a comfortable lead in the Drivers' Championhip but a chunk of points has come off the Constructors' so we have to respond.
"I am confident we have the strength to do that"
2024 Dutch Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Sergio Perez
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Kevin Magnussen