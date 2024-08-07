Helmut Marko Reignites Exit Clause Rumors On Carlos Sainz's 'Tragic' 2025 Williams Move
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has reignited rumors about an exit clause in Carlos Sainz's Williams contract and outlined the various team options Sainz could have considered. Marko ultimately backed the Ferrari driver's decision to move to Williams, highlighting the advantage of its "strong engine" from Mercedes.
After holding up the driver market for quite a long time, Sainz announced his move to Williams for 2025, just as the sport entered the summer break. The decision came after rumors linked him to talks with Audi/Sauber, Mercedes, and the Alpine F1 team.
While teams admitted that they were considering the Spaniard a top choice, Williams won the race by signing the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a race last season. For Sainz, Mercedes initially seemed to be his top choice. However, with team principal Toto Wolff playing a wait-and-watch game between Sainz and F2 driver Kimi Antonelli, Sainz opted for the Grove outfit. He scrutinized Williams' ambitious long-term goals and recognized their potential to catch up with the top teams, ultimately influencing his decision.
However, a rumor circulated after his signing, suggesting an exit clause exists in the contract, which allows him to end the deal with Williams if Audi or Mercedes approach him before he starts racing. Team principal James Vowles was quick to rubbish the report, suggesting that not many are aware of the details of the contract with Sainz. He told the media:
“There are precisely 10 people in the world that know what the interior in the contract holds.
“The Carlos camp knows, and I know what’s inside it. Anything you have read on the internet is speculation and that is it.”
With the fire put out quickly by Vowles, Marko has yet again indulged in the speculation by stating the same rumor in his Speedweek column. He wrote:
"It is understandable that Carlos decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be?
"Audi will certainly not be one of them next year if you look at their successes. And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.
"It is, of course, tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team. But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.
"And, apparently, there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better-placed team."