Helmut Marko Reveals Design Direction of RB21 for 2025 F1 Season: 'Final Steps'
In an effort to reclaim their dominance in Formula 1, Red Bull Racing is gearing up for the 2025 season with a new approach for their car, the RB21. Helmut Marko, an advisor to the team, has shared details of the design direction they are taking as they enter the final stages of development.
After a challenging year for the RB20 in 2024, the team is focused on refining and optimizing their next vehicle. "The concept is done, the car is done," Marko stated. "We're now going into the final steps. We're seeing where we can lose some weight. The assignment for the engineers was to create a car that has a more wide working window and that is not so critical in the limiting areas so that it isn't hard for a driver to control."
In 2024, Red Bull Racing faced difficulties with their RB20 model following a highly successful 2023 season where they dominated nearly every race. Despite a strong start with Max Verstappen securing multiple wins, balance issues arose with the RB20, preventing a consistent performance. Both Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez struggled to keep their footing in the Constructors’ Championship. Other teams like McLaren and Ferrari seized the opportunity to rise to the top. These struggles were rooted in the car’s sensitivity to temperature variations and technical tweaks, making it tough for the Verstappen and Perez to feel confident behind the wheel.
The team has chosen to address these issues by rethinking their design philosophy for the RB21. Instead of carrying forward elements that didn’t work, they are pivoting towards creating a car that remains reliable across varying conditions, which means it should perform predictably regardless of temperature changes or minor technical adjustments.
Helmut Marko highlighted the need for a "wider working window" which would prevent the car from becoming unbalanced too quickly, something that they have struggled with in the past year.
Red Bull Racing’s technical director, Pierre Wache, brought attention to the need for upgrades in specific areas such as the rear wing and handling in low-speed corners. The team’s prior hesitation to embrace a low-downforce rear wing design left them lagging on certain tracks known for high-speed, such as Monza. Realizing this oversight, Wache has admitted that adjustments are necessary to remain competitive.
Complicating their efforts have been the limitations of their wind tunnel facility in Bedford. This outdated facility has been a sore point, particularly under extreme weather conditions, as it hampers the ability to accurately correlate simulation data with actual track performance. Plans to develop a new wind tunnel are underway, but this ambitious upgrade won’t be completed for at least another year.
For the RB21, Red Bull has opted for an evolutionary approach, refining existing designs rather than attempting a complete overhaul. This decision is partly motivated by the cost cap constraints and the established benefits of carrying over tried-and-true components. Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, has admitted that this is a cost-effective decision for the Milton Keynes outfit.