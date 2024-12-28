Helmut Marko Reveals High Liam Lawson Performance Goals Ahead Of Rookie Season With Red Bull
Helmut Marko has set conditions for Red Bull's new 2025 driver Liam Lawson, which he must meet to safeguard his seat alongside Max Verstappen in the team. Marko highlighted that Verstappen's previous teammates were ousted for failing to fulfill these requirements. One condition that stands out the most is that Lawson must "accept that Verstappen is the best."
Verstappen has had several teammates in the last five years, namely Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, and Lawson being the fourth driver for the next Formula 1 season. One common statement that has emerged, especially from Albon and Perez, is that being the four-time world champion's teammate is no easy task. Red Bull's title contender is reported to be tailored to his preferences, and Verstappen's exceptional racing abilities often raise the bar of expectations in the team, thereby making the overall experience a stressful one for his teammate.
The pressure on Perez was evident this season, as he started strong with podium finishes in the first five races. However, he later struggled with balance issues on his RB20 F1 car, which severely affected his performance. Red Bull only acknowledged the car problem after Verstappen’s performance was also impacted following the summer break.
Red Bull revealed early in the season that Perez was tasked with supporting Max Verstappen as a secondary driver and securing points finishes to help the team clinch the Constructors' Championship. However, after falling short of these expectations, the Mexican driver was dismissed days after the season finale, with Lawson announced as Verstappen's new teammate.
Now though, Marko has laid down conditions for the Kiwi driver to remain at Red Bull. The 81-year-old advisor told Sport.de, as reported by RacingNews365:
"He should be able to stay within three tenths of Max both in qualifying and in the races. That should be enough to accumulate points for the constructors' championship.
"Gradually he will have to improve as much as possible, but always keeping in mind that he is driving alongside the best F1 driver at the moment.
"In doing so, he should not get involved in the technical side of things, such as setups and strategies, for example, something other team-mates have done in the past.
"Liam will have to accept that Verstappen is the best. We will see how close he can get, but he should not get in the car with the aim of beating Verstappen. That has gone wrong with all his teammates."