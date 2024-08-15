Helmut Marko Reveals Red Bull Fernando Alonso Discussions
At the Red Bull Driver Search program, senior advisor Helmut Marko shared insights into the team's early encounters with prominent F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen during their selection phase. Marko also recounted a pivotal moment when Red Bull approached Fernando Alonso for a seat, only for Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz to insist on nurturing their own stars.
Held in early August, the program provides young talents with the chance to secure a place on the prestigious Red Bull Junior Team. Marko, the driving force behind Red Bull's junior program, led the event. The 11 selected candidates, aged between 13 and 16, represented a diverse array of countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Lebanon, and Mexico.
Speaking at the three-day event in Jerez, Spain, where aspiring young drivers put their skills to the test in open-wheel F4 and GP3 racing cars in a competitive shootout format, Marko said in a Red Bull video, as reported by GPBlog:
"We had Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly, so two Grand Prix winners.
"Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel were also members of the junior team, but that went slightly differently. We did not contract them in the selection phase, but already in the observation phase.
"These are very young drivers, which means many of them here come straight from karting and have never been in a Formula car before.
"Then it's about how quickly you get used to a formula car, how quickly you improve in the formula car and how good the qualifying simulation is. You only do one lap with nine tires, or maybe two in the Formula car. All these criteria are tested, simulated and then analyzed."
Reflecting on how the landscape has evolved since the Red Bull Junior Team's inception over 20 years ago, and recalling the negotiations with Alonso during those early days, the 81-year-old advisor added:
"We were no longer just sponsors, but sponsors who demanded that the drivers had the potential to become a future Grand Prix winner.
"That was also because of Dietrich Mateschitz's philosophy. We were negotiating with Fernando Alonso at the time, but he said we don't buy stars, we make them ourselves. Therefore, I think that is also a legacy. To continue with this philosophy and the incredible visionary and spiritual spirit that Mateschitz brought here."
The first driver to secure a spot on the Red Bull Junior Team was 16-year-old Fionn McLaughlin from Derry, Ireland. McLaughlin, who impressed during the selection process, will transition from karting to compete in an F4 series next season.