Helmut Marko Slams Sauber In Bold Valtteri Bottas Claim
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has strongly critized Sauber's potential decision to retain current driver Valtteri Bottas for the 2025 season. In his well-known forthright manner, he labeled the move as "incomprehensible."
Sauber is yet to confirm who will be driving alongside current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg next year before the team transitions to Audi in 2026. It is strongly rumored that Bottas will sign a contract extension with the team. However, this has not been officially announced yet.
While the Finnish driver remains a leading candidate due to his experience, other names have surfaced in the conversation. McLaren junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams's Franco Colapinto are being eyed as potential partners, suggesting Sauber's inclination to perhaps inject fresh talent into the team.
Marko commented on the situation during a discussion with Sport.de, as quoted and translated by Crash.net:
“I think Audi’s car will definitely not be a winning car next year.
“That means there will be no pressure for Audi or its drivers.
“It would be a good comparison with Nico Hulkenberg. If the performance is not right, you can always replace him for 2026.
“If the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me.”
Complicating the decision for Sauber is the position of Zhou Guanyu, who faces hurdles in his current racing season by falling short of matching Bottas's pace, making him less of a contender for the seat. Additionally, Mick Schumacher has also emerged as a possibility for Sauber/Audi. Having missed out on an opportunity with Alpine to Jack Doohan, Schumacher's inclusion would bring a significant German presence to the team, aligning with Audi's heritage values.
However, Marko was sceptical of a return of the German driver, stating:
“I think the Formula 1 story is really over for Schumacher if he doesn’t get that Audi seat.
“Then he has to concentrate on the long-distance races in the WEC, where he was already very successful.
“If he wants to stay in motorsport, he has to find something that he likes, but where he also has a chance to win.”
Sauber is the only team in the 2024 season to have not scored a single point in the eighteen races so far. With just six races remaining, it is not looking promising for the Swiss-based team.
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points