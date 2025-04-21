Helmut Marko Sounds Off On 'Harsh' Verstappen Time Penalty
Dr. Helmut Marko stated that "inconsistency" hindered Red Bull's chances of winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen started in pole position, but Oscar Piastri was side-by-side with Verstappen at the race's start, prompting both to fight aggressively for the lead. This ultimately led to Verstappen leaving the track while still maintaining his lead.
The FIA investigated the on-track incident and found Verstappen guilty of leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Since Verstappen did not swap places with Piastri, he received a five-second time penalty.
Red Bull seemingly hoped that the FIA would not impose a penalty, but instead, he had to serve the punishments, which allowed Oscar Piastri to pass the Dutchman without fighting on track again.
After the race, Dr. Helmut Marko spoke to reporters, citing issues with the penalty.
“I think the race was lost at the start. And really, where was Max supposed to go? We watched the Formula 2 races, and the same thing happened to two or three drivers," Marko said.
“They were only given warnings. So in our view, the five-second penalty was a bit harsh… the inconsistency in stewarding is difficult to understand."
“Piastri was ahead at the start, but at the very last braking zone, Max was slightly ahead again. But it is what it is.”
Red Bull struggled immensely in Bahrain, with Max finishing P6 and lacking the overall pace to challenge for a podium.
Marko pointed out that the end result was still great in the bigger picture, considering the inconsistent nature of the RB21. However,
“You could see it - he pulled a three-second gap early on. Piastri was already complaining about tire degradation. When you’re following another car, it’s always tougher,” Marko added.
“And on the second stint with the hard tires, when Max really pushed to the limit, we were closing in again."
“If someone had told us on Friday that we’d finish second, we’d have celebrated. But the car changes were so effective that we’re obviously a bit deflated not to bring home the win."
"Still, we showed we’ve got the speed and tire wear under control - that gives us confidence moving forward.”
