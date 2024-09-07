Helmut Marko Speaks Out On Jonathan Wheatley's Exit From Red Bull - 'A Loss For Us'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has opened up on the reason behind the departure of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, scheduled for mid-2025. Marko described Wheatley's move to Sauber/Audi as a significant "loss" for the team and mentioned that his responsibilities will be shared among several team members.
Red Bull has endured key exits over the year, with the biggest announcement coming in May from the team's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull's title contender in the ground effect era that began in 2022. While the 65-year-old aero guru's destination remains unknown, he has been strongly linked to a move to Aston Martin, with an announcement reported to be made on 10 September.
Additionally, Wheatley, known for his expertise in technical regulations, announced his departure in August. The 57-year-old has taken on the role of team principal at Sauber, a team currently undergoing a takeover by Audi, set to be concluded in 2026. He will take over the new role in the summer of 2025 after serving his gardening leave.
Wheatley was once speculated as a potential successor to Christian Horner at Red Bull, especially during the investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior earlier in the season. Although he was cleared of any wrongdoing, Red Bull's shareholders reaffirmed their support for Horner. With no further advancement opportunities at Red Bull, Wheatley became a prominent candidate for roles at both Alpine and Sauber/Audi F1 teams.
Alpine had been negotiating with Oliver Oakes, the director of the junior team Hitech Grand Prix, leaving Jonathan Wheatley as Audi's primary option for an elevated role in Formula 1. Marko, known for his candid assessments, emphasized Wheatley's crucial role at Red Bull and explained that the team could not compete with Audi's offer. He revealed on the Inside Line F1 Podcast:
“Jonathan Wheatley was a very important part of the team.
“Our pit stops were the benchmark but not only that, his whole way, the approach, how mechanics were trained, and also the interaction with the FIA and so on…
“But he’s now in his mid-50s, and of course, he wanted to… he started as a mechanic, so it’s a very astonishing and a very proud career.
“He wanted to get a position which is more demanding for him and, unfortunately [for us], this Audi offer came, which we couldn’t match – either the position nor the money which was offered.”
He added:
“I personally understand that he’s taking this chance but, for sure, it’s a loss for us.
“But, on the other side now, we have a very widespread team.
“We trained young people. We are educating them and so we have the possibility we will put the position of Jonathan on several persons. We believe we can handle the situation.”
Wheatley is set to work under Audi's dual management structure, slated to manage the sporting and trackside operations from next year, while Mattia Binotto, the team's CTO and CEO, will manage affairs relating to the team's factory at Hinwil.