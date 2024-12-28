Helmut Marko Speaks Out On Sergio Perez's Red Bull F1 Exit
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently addressed the departure of Sergio Pérez from the team, attributing it largely to a disconnect between Pérez's driving style and the team's current car.
Max Verstappen, his teammate, had a stellar season, clinching his fourth consecutive Formula 1 drivers' championship. The Dutch driver managed to secure the title earlier than many had expected during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, despite Verstappen's achievements, Red Bull ended up in third place in the constructors' championship behind McLaren and Ferrari.
This season, Red Bull faced challenges that ultimately prevented them from capturing the constructors' title. In total, Red Bull accumulated 555 points, which was outpaced by McLaren's 608 points and Ferrari's 584 points. Helmut Marko shared insights into what didn't go right this year. Notably, he stressed that the significant gap in championship points between Verstappen and Pérez played a pivotal role in their standings. Pérez found himself 282 points behind Verstappen, a gap that Red Bull simply couldn't afford in its pursuit of the championship.
Marko acknowledged that Pérez had played a vital role in Red Bull's past successes, particularly in 2021 when he supported Verstappen's push toward his first world championship. However, it unfortunately was not enough for the Mexican driver to stay in the team for 2025. Speaking about Pérez's exit, Marko explained:
"There has been a certain decline in his performance, although the overall balance has been positive over the years. In 2021, he contributed a lot to Max's first world title, winning a total of five Grands Prix and finishing second in the world championship. Now, however, something didn't click between this car and his driving style."
Perez, who has will be replaced by Liam Lawson in 2025, commented on his immediate exit from the team:
“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.
“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.
“A big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.
“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team mate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember… never give up.”