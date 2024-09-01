Helmut Marko Warns Red Bull Amid RB20's 'Mystery' Qualifying Pace At Monza
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed there was a "mystery" surrounding the team's Italian Grand Prix qualifying, as the RB20 F1 car showed promising pace in Q2 but suddenly dropped to P7 and P8 in Q3. While the 81-year-old remains optimistic about a race win at Monza, he has a warning for Red Bull.
Marko struggled to fathom the unpredictable nature of the qualifying session, where Max Verstappen qualified seventh, his lowest of the season so far, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez in eighth. The Mexican driver actually appeared to be faster in Q1 on used tires, while Verstappen's Q2 pace of 1:19.662s was his fastest.
Red Bull has been grappling with significant challenges after a mid-season upgrade disrupted its title contender's balance, making it increasingly difficult to find effective solutions. The team faces a complex situation, as resolving one issue seems to trigger another. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, as reported by GPBlog.com about the situation concerning the RB20, Marko said he didn't understand the problem. He explained:
"Not understanding.
"In Q2, I think we were within a few hundredths of a second behind Lewis Hamilton, and in qualifying three, suddenly nothing worked.
"The changes were marginal. In theory, they could not have made that difference.
"So we are left with a mystery."
Explaining the dilemma surrounding Perez's Q2 performance, which, as per Marko, was quicker, he said:
"So something is not right. Normally a used set is three or four tenths slower."
However, despite the serious situation at Red Bull, Marko didn't shy away from challenging McLaren considering the ample overtaking opportunities at Monza. When asked if he still believed the team could win, he said:
"Absolutely.
"We have to analyse because the performance in Q2 was there. Those were good. Thank God this is Monza, where you can overtake well. I don't think anyone can get away, not even the two McLarens. Unless they slipstream great and don't fight each other. So not all is lost."
However, the senior advisor warned Red Bull of a serious problem if the drivers failed to improve their position in the race. He added:
"If we perform as badly in the race, it doesn't look good."
Red Bull finds itself in a critical position as its lead in the Constructors' Championship has been threatened. McLaren's impressive performances in recent Grands Prix have closed the gap, leaving the Papaya team just 30 points behind Red Bull.
Verstappen currently leads the Drivers' Standings with 295 points, but Lando Norris is just 70 points behind. While this gap could narrow down to the final race, it indicates that Verstappen's championship title is far from certain, unlike last year.