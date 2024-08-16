Historic F1 Circuit Undergoes Staggering Transformation - Could It Return To The Calendar?
The iconic Hockenheimring is undergoing a significant transformation, sparking intense speculation about its potential return to the Formula 1 calendar. This historic circuit in Germany made its first return to F1 in 1977 when it replaced the legendary Nurburgring.
Recently, the Emodrom group, stepping in as the new majority stakeholders, has pledged a substantial injection of funds to revitalize this renowned race track. With around €40 million already funneled into various enhancements such as the expansion of the Porsche Experience Centre, the addition of a new hotel, and a Motorworld, the total investment is expected to soar to approximately €250 million over the next decade. This development followed the Hockenheim city council's decision to sell 74.99% of Hockenheimring GmbH shares to Emodrom for about €6 million.
Tim Brauer, managing director of the Emodrom Group, commented on the work, as quoted by GP Blog:
"We have been working in the background for more than four years to further develop the Hockenheimring as a leading racing circuit and are now keen to realise future-oriented projects. Of course, we are also thinking about Formula 1, but we approach such considerations with great caution."
The last Formula 1 race held at the Hockenheimring was in 2019, which was won by Max Verstappen under challenging wet conditions. Since then, Germany's presence in the Formula 1 calendar has waned.
The renovations at Hockenheim are viewed as a catalyst for potentially reintroducing Formula 1 to German soil. Brauer continued:
"We are not going to do anything crazy financially, but we are trying to find ways to bring Formula 1 back to Germany."
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points