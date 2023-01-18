Hoonigan Post Emotional Tribute To Rally Icon Ken Block With Poignant Video

Ken Block's company Hoonigan Industries has released a video paying tribute to the late rally icon after his tragic passing at the beginning of the year.

The YouTube video explains why they have not made any statements until this point and also features some footage of how Block should be remembered and how the motorsport industry came to love him.

The 'Hoonigan's' revealed in the emotional video that a foundation has been started in Ken Block's name which works on giving opportunity for success to those who do not have a proper support system around them.

The video shows 'The Hoonigans' sitting together to give the following poignant message, as quoted by Grand Tour Nation:

"This stuff is so much easier to think about, write down. That is to say, I wish we knew what to say, but we don’t. Um, we’ve spent the last two weeks saying goodbye to a dear friend, a mentor. I mean, so much that Ken was to all of us and to. And, uh, you know, we’re now for the first time all together back at Hogan and trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces.

"And, we will. But right now it’s definitely tough for all of us to just sort of change gears, to get back into what we need to do. But we’re gonna figure that out and we ask all of you, you for your patience as we try to figure this out and we try to sort through everything.

"We do have a bunch of things that we filmed last year before Ken’s accident. Some are episodes of This VS That, some are episodes with Ken and we do wanna release that stuff. And I think we’ll start doing that next week. We decided it was best to just kind of go radio silent while all of us dealt with this, processed it, grieved, and started to kind of figure out what the next steps were.

"Yeah, so, you know we’re gonna put that stuff together. But I don’t know when all of us are gonna feel like we want to get back in front of camera. None of us really want to be doing this right now, but we felt like we needed to. Talk to all of you about this and we do wanna say thank you for just the thousands and thousands of messages and DMs and comments from all of you.

"And some of you may have thought we didn’t read them but we may just not have been able to reply at the time. We appreciate it all and it’s great to see all that love for Ken and for all of us through that time. We’ve also seen a lot of you ask if we plan to do a public event and we do want to put one together.

"It just takes a lot of time to plan something like that. Maybe in February. Probably be in the LA area. We’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned and we’ll let you know more.

"Also to all of you who’ve supported the company and bought product over the past two weeks, we really appreciate you.

"We also wanna let you know, again, we ask for your patience because everybody in this building is grieving and it’s been difficult for everybody to get back to work and to stay focused. So delays and things like that are unfortunately gonna be a part of it. But we do thank you for all that.

"And one last thing. I know a lot of you have also been reaching out and asking how you can help, how you can donate and do that… the family has actually set up a foundation. It’s called the 43 Institute. It’s 43i.org. Right now, the website looks pretty bootlegged because se we haven’t had time to design it yet that is the actual foundation.

"We’ll talk more about that. We’ll get more into the details of what we’re gonna be doing with that. Like I said, we’re not really ready to be making new content. We’ll share the old stuff and obviously in this moment where times and the words of Ken Block have become kind of really finite.

"We’re, we’re going to try to give you everything that we have of Ken and share that as we can over the next year or so. We just need to figure out a way to put that all together and also find the energy and the strength to put it all together. But we did make something for the celebration of life we had for Cannon Park City last week, and we made it as a private thing for everyone there.

"But we all talked and we figured, you know what? We wanted to share it with all of you guys. So here’s six or so minutes of Ken enjoying his life and really living life to the fullest. And that’s one thing we’ve all taken out of this is it’s really important to do that. Enjoy this tribute for Ken.

"And hopefully we’ll be back soon."