Horrific Incident Brings Dutch GP Festivities To An End As Stunt Rider Sent To Hospital
Festivities before the start of qualifying on Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix quickly turned to concern. A motorcycle stunt team was performing tricks for the crowd when one of the performers was attempting to make a large jump. The rider was speeding to make the jump went over the handlebars and missed the landing.
Fellow performers and medical personnel raced to the down stunt performer to check their condition. As the rider received medical treatment at the track, a large screen was placed for privacy.
Dutch Grand Prix officials stated that an incident occurred with a stunt motorcyclist during the track show. "He fell and is now in the good hands of our healthcare professionals."
Late Saturday, officials with the Dutch Grand Prix updated the condition of the performer by stating that he's doing well. The exact injuries to the rider are unknown at this time.
The motorcyclist incident wasn't the only major crash that took place on Saturday. Logan Sargeant's car burst into flames as he lost control after hitting wet grass and crashed into the barriers in Turn 4. Sargeant was able to jump out of the car as it was in flames. He walked away without any assistance.
Sargeant's team confirmed that the American driver was unharmed during the wreck. They were unable to repair his car for him to participate in qualifying.
The practice session was immediately red-flagged, as the track marshals made sure the fire on Williams FW45 was extinguished quickly and prevented any further damage. The track crews halted further activity on the track as crews worked tirelessly to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of the circuit.
Sargeant has struggled in his second season with the Willams racing team. The American driver has yet to score a point this season. The Dutch Grand Prix is the first race since the announcement that he will be replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz next year.
Last year, he became the first American driver to score a point in 30 years in an F1 race. He achieved that with a 10th-place finish at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
Lando Norris recorded the fastest time in qualifying to ensure that he will start on pole today, ahead of Max Verstappen in second and Oscar Piastri in third. George Russell will start in fourth. Sergio Perez rolls off the grid in fifth. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, went out in the second round and will start 12th.