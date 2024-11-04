How PUMA Has Built A History In Motorsport And Insane F1 Partnerships
PUMA has built a prominent presence in motorsport since the 1980s through advanced racewear and partnerships with top teams and drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes, Williams, and the F1 Academy.
Few brands have established a reputation in the motorsport industry as distinguished as PUMA's. Since the mid-1980s, PUMA has emerged as a strong player in motorsport racewear. From pioneering racewear technology to forming partnerships with iconic teams and drivers, PUMA's legacy in motorsport is rich.
PUMA's journey began with Stefan Bellof in 1984, who wore their high-cut leather shoes across various racing disciplines. From there, PUMA embarked on major technological innovations. By developing fireproof overalls and race shoes, PUMA carved out a niche in high-performance gear that redefined safety and comfort for drivers. This laid the groundwork for the company's future developments in motorsport apparel, notably the Speedcat shoe, which was crafted specifically for Formula 1 drivers in 1998.
The official entry of PUMA into the world of Formula One occurred in 2001, with an alliance with the Jordan Grand Prix team. Over the years, PUMA's Formula One involvement has grown to include collaborations with teams such as Ferrari, Mercedes, Williams, and Alfa Romeo.
Notable athletes like seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver George Russell, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have sported PUMA gear. Additionally, historic figures such as F1 icon Michael Schumacher and two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso bolstered PUMA's standing.
From 2019 to 2022, PUMA served as the race gear supplier for the W-Series, tailoring race suits specifically for female athletes and endorsing their focus on inclusivity. In 2023, PUMA further cemented its Formula One footprint with a long-term partnership, becoming the trackside retailer and exclusive licensee.
2024 marked PUMA's entrance into the F1 Academy, aimed at nurturing female drivers and giving them a more clear career path to Formula 1. PUMA has also confirmed partnerships with Marta García, Jamie Chadwick, and Charles Leclerc.
F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff commented at the time the partnership was announced:
“Through its collaborations with the world’s biggest artists and creators, PUMA has been able to push the boundaries between sport, lifestyle, and fashion to create streetwear which reaches a wider and more diverse audience. This, coupled with PUMA’s strong motorsport legacy and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect brand to collaborate with F1 ACADEMY as the series looks to inspire a younger generation of fans.”
Leclerc also commented at the time his partnership was confirmed:
“I’m very happy to become a member of the PUMA family. There are so many iconic PUMA athletes that I looked up to when I was younger. Now, to be able to be part of the same family is a special moment for me.
"PUMA is the perfect match to support me on my journey to consistently improve as an athlete by supplying me with their latest designs and via the support of PUMA´s team and athletes. I am really looking forward to being only one phone call away to share experiences and to have the support of the PUMA Family and to dive into joint projects with the brand on- and off-track."