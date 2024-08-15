Hungarian GP Reveals Immense Rebuild As Demolition Begins
After hosting its latest race in July 2024 which saw Oscar Piastri celebrate his first F1 victory, the Hungarian Grand Prix is witnessing a significant transformation. The renowned Hungaroring, a staple in Formula 1 since 1986, is currently undergoing a comprehensive restructuring of its pit-lane complex.
The update was shared by the official account for the Hungaroring account, stating:
“We told you that it is going to happen… Less than a month after the Hungarian GP, and next phase of the redevelopment works is happening at an F1 pace.”
With a recently secured five-year extension guaranteeing the Grand Prix’s place on the F1 calendar until at least 2032, these changes are not only cosmetic but aim to align the Hungaroring with contemporary F1 standards.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali addressed the broader policy on historic circuits during a Liberty Media investor call last year. He stressed the need for evolution rather than resting on historical laurels, stating, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“When historic [circuits] are only looking behind there’s something that’s no good, when the historic [circuits have] a good foundation to look ahead with a different future that’s beautiful.
“That’s why with the so-called historic grands prix we are focused on understanding what is the view of the future.
“To be arrogant and believe that you have a granted future because you had a race since 100 years, to be very honest is not enough.
“I think in this moment everyone is understanding that, and we are not playing any games, we are very transparent with them, we are saying if they want to be in the calendar they need to be doing the things we believe is right for them and also for us as F1.
