Hungarian GP: When And How To Watch Qualifying

When and how to watch Qualifying for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Ferrari
Hungarian Grand Prix - Ferrari / Ferrari Press Image

It's Qualifying Day at the Hungaroring!

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend is well underway with two practice sessions completed and the third and final practice session underway. Free Practice 1 saw Carlos Sainz top the timesheets followed by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in second and third, respectively. Whereas, Free Practice 2 ended with Lando Norris with the fastest time followed by Verstappen and Sainz. Charles Leclerc crashed out of the second practice session, however, the Ferrari team has been able to repair the SF24 for today's track sessions.

As it stands, Max Verstappen leads the Drivers' Championship with 255 points followed by Lando Norris with 171 and Charles Leclerc with 150 points. The Constructors Standings sees Red Bull at the top with 373 points ahead of Ferrari with 302 and McLaren with 295 points.

Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying session:

Saturday 20 July

Qualifying:

Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00

How to Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from Home

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

Published
