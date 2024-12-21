Hungarian Grand Prix Changes Revealed As Track Undergoes Complete Overhaul
The Hungaroring, home to the Hungarian Grand Prix since 1986, is undergoing a complete overhaul. Located close to Budapest, this iconic circuit is preparing for an ambitious transformation to align with contemporary Formula 1 standards. The renovations, slated for completion by the 2025 race weekend of August 1-3, aim to modernize facilities and accommodate a burgeoning number of visitors.
The circuit was first introduced in an era where the sport was hugely different, and its current makeover reflects the demands of modern spectators, teams, and media representatives. The project includes a complete overhaul of the paddock building and new construction for media amenities, building on previous modifications made to the main grandstand. This investment demonstrates the circuit's ambition to remain a cornerstone of the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2032, as secured by their renewed contract.
Central to the ongoing construction work is the complete demolition of the previous pit building and its subsequent replacement with a state-of-the-art facility. The paddock area has been expanded by 19 meters, facilitating better logistics and operational capabilities. Additional room has been allocated for parking and other essential facilities, ensuring the requirements of future races are met. The improved infrastructure will also see revamped utility networks and a new main entrance and reception center.
Renovation works, divided into multiple phases, initially began with the reconstruction of retaining walls, the widening of the paddock, and the construction of tunnels beneath the finish line. The demolition of various components, including run-off areas and the Super Gold stands, followed, making way for new installations. Currently, the new paddock building is visibly taking shape, with developments captured and shared on social media offering glimpses into its progress. Timely updates reveal that the second floor of the paddock is nearing completion, with the official Hungaroring social media account noting:
"Hungaroring landscape is changing day by day, the new paddock building is 'growing out of the ground'. The second level is almost there, and ticket sales figures show that we are expecting record numbers of visitors in 2025."
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina