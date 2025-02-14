Hungaroring Shares Progress Photos As Track Undergoes Massive Transformation
The Hungaroring, the home of the Hungarian Grand Prix, is in the midst of a major transformation. Efforts led by the circuit's current management aim to bring the track up to modern standards with extensive renovations. The track has shared a progress update with photos of rebuild.
These changes will include constructing a brand new control tower, modernizing the primary entrance, creating a state-of-the-art media center, and developing a new pit lane complex. The overhaul is part of a larger strategy to ensure that the Hungaroring continues to host Formula 1 events well into the future, with its contract now extended until 2032.
The history of the Hungaroring spans decades, marking it as one of the longest-standing venues for Formula 1. Originally designed to the specifications of the 1980s, with narrow run-off zones and spectator facilities that have long been considered outdated, the circuit has needed these improvements to stay competitive on the Formula 1 circuit. The current renovations address these concerns, aiming to meet today's race standards.
The latest update states:
"Construction on Hungaroring has reached a turbo level: 900 people work every day to get everything ready for the anniversary, 40 in August. To the reception of the Hungarian Grand Prix field. Installation of the heavy steel of the roof reaches 50% readiness within a week - nothing shows the scale better than the fact that 600 tons of steel structure have been installed so far. The structural works of the staff tunnel are also completed, four of the five tower cranes used for this purpose have been dismantled.
"The wall is in progress, the opening shutters are constantly installed, curtain walls are being installed, and of course, those involved in civil engineering and strong and low current installations are also dictating the F1 pace."
A previous update video shared by the track explained, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
"20,000 cubic metres of earth was removed, 5,000 cubic metres of concrete was demolished, around 800 piles were drilled and a total of 345,348 kg of reinforcing steel was transported to the Hungaroring area, which is equivalent in weight to a Boeing 747 passenger jet.
"In short, the redevelopment of the Hungarian Formula 1 circuit is in full swing, and in the paddock, where the teams' glittering motorhomes and trucks are normally parked, the first tower crane is now being built. It's a fast-paced story - just like Formula 1 - but it fits the profile of the Hungaroring perfectly."
While initially, plans indicated that renovations might extend to 2026, it is now apparent the project is on track to finish before the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.
