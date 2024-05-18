Imola Grand Prix - Updated Results After Host of Penalties
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. But since the end of the session, a penalty has been dished out regarding the impressive Oscar Piastri of McLaren fame. He will be starting in P5 after being pushed from the front row alongside the reigning champion.
What happened during the Emilia Romagna Qualifying?
What happened in Q1?
Qualifying began with Pierre Gasly first on track, setting the early pace. Shortly after, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell rolled out on separate tire strategies, adding an element of strategic variance early on. Midway through the session, Charles Leclerc set the fastest time on medium tires, contrasting with most drivers who opted for softs, indicating different race day strategies. Notably, Logan Sargeant's brief off-track excursion caused a quick yellow flag but didn't disrupt the session. Fernando Alonso, still reeling from a crash in FP3, had another off-track moment but avoided further damage. The session ended with Hamilton scraping through to Q2, while Alonso's earlier struggles relegated him to a 19th start in front of Sargeant who got his lap time deleted.
Oscar Piastri's Investigation:
The session also highlighted a critical incident involving Oscar Piastri, who faced an investigation for potentially impeding Kevin Magnussen during the closing moments of Q1. The stewards' detailed analysis included telemetry, team radio, and video footage, revealing that Piastri, fresh from the pits, inadvertently blocked Magnussen on a fast lap at the chicane. Despite Piastri's quick attempt to clear the line, the interference was significant enough to warrant a three-place grid penalty, reshuffling him from an impressive second to fifth for the start of the Grand Prix.
What happened in Q2?
The initial elimination round saw the exit of notable drivers including Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen, setting a competitive tone for Q2. As the session progressed, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda showcased impressive pace, climbing to the top with quick laps behind Leclerc. The second elimination round culminated in the departure of Sergio Perez and others, narrowing the field for a heated Q3.
What happened in Q3?
Q3 was dominated by Verstappen, who secured provisional pole, with Norris and Leclerc closely behind. The session was tough for Daniel Ricciardo, who struggled without fresh tires.. The final qualifying standings saw significant changes due to penalties and performance, setting up an exciting race day dynamic.
Update dEmilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Oscar Piastri (Moved from P2 to P5 due to a penalty)
- George Russell
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Lewis Hamilton
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Sergio Perez
- Esteban Ocon
- Lance Stroll
- Alex Albon
- Pierre Gasly
- Valtteri Bottas
- Zhou Guanyu
- Kevin Magnussen
- Fernando Alonso
- Logan Sargeant