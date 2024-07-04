IndyCar Team Boss Confirms Talks With Current F1 Driver For 2025 Seat
Prema Racing, a titan in Europe's junior single-seater arena, has announced its ambitious leap into the IndyCar circuit slated for 2025. Renowned for nurturing young talent, the team’s debut on the American stage is poised to field two cars. Amidst the preparations, Team Principal Rene Rosin disclosed ongoing discussions with current Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant about possibly transitioning to IndyCar under Prema's banner in the 2025 season.
Rosin, while confirming the primary focus is on setting up a robust team infrastructure, mentioned that decisions regarding drivers are forthcoming, as quoted by Motorsport:
“We have known him [Logan Sargeant] a while. We are talking, but from the driver side we are not really interested in discussing now much, because I have been concentrating on building up the team in the style that we all want, and drivers will be on the second stage.
“A month ago we started our work in the factory. We will receive the first two cars in one week’s time more or less, so that has been the priority number one for us, together with securing the team for the highest position we can.
“We will then start looking more deeply at drivers. There is quite a lot of contact, but at the moment they are just contacts – no more than that.”
Sargeant, the 23-year-old American driver, had earlier demonstrated his prowess with Prema in the 2020 Formula 3 European series, clinching third place overall. His tenure in Formula 1 has been marked by commendable performances, including finishing 14th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and scoring a point in the previous season’s United States Grand Prix. However, given the swirling rumors regarding his tenure in F1 and his current contract expiring at the end of the year, Sargeant’s potential shift back to Prema—this time on the IndyCar platform— could mark a full-circle moment.
Sargeant himself remains focused on his current assignments while keeping his options open:
“I’m focusing on my job, making the most of what I have underneath me. I’m exploring all options within and outside of F1 at the moment. Options are open.
“I’ve been hearing speculation for 18 months, I ultimately know what’s going on behind the scenes, and in the end, I feel I’ve been driving really well. My goal is to keep doing that.”