Inside Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s Christmas Celebration Before Baby Arrival
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet recently shared a peek into their heartwarming Christmas celebration amid an exciting time in their lives, as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child together. Taking advantage of the offseason break in Formula 1, the couple enjoyed some festive relaxation with loved ones, and their holiday celebrations were captured by Kelly Piquet on Instagram.
Photos from the celebration included Piquet, Verstappen, and her daughter Penelope, savoring Christmas Eve together before they welcome the new addition to their family next year.
In the Formula 1 calendar, the end of the season always lines up with the holiday period, offering drivers a valuable pause to unwind. Historically, this wasn’t always the case. Sometimes, there were races during the holidays, like the South African Grand Prix in the 1960s. Today, drivers enjoy the season’s end well before Christmas, allowing moments like these for Verstappen and Piquet to embrace family time and celebrate the milestones in their personal lives. This year was especially memorable for the couple, who announced their pregnancy shortly before the last Grand Prix, sharing their anticipation and joy with fans who have followed their journey.
Kelly Piquet, daughter of former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet and an influencer, has been with Max Verstappen since 2020. She also has a 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, from a previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat, another Formula 1 driver. Now, on the cusp of parenthood with Verstappen, they are stepping into a new chapter together. As Piquet shared the festive moments from their Christmas gala, her post shimmered with excitement, showcasing her in a red gown and Verstappen in a tuxedo.
Fans and followers of the couple warmly received these photos. They took to social media to shower the couple with compliments and share in their joy as they prepare to welcome the ‘Verstappen-Piquet’ baby in 2025.