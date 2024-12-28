Isack Hadjar Reveals When He Had Secured VCARB F1 2025 Seat
Isack Hadjar's seat with VCARB alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 2025 comes after Sergio Perez departed the grid, making way for Liam Lawson's move to Red Bull Racing. The shuffle was confirmed after the end of the 2024 season, however, Hadjar has since revealed when he found out he would be in Formula 1 next year.
Being part of the Red Bull Junior Program since 2022, he has worked his way up the racing ladder and most recently finished the Formula 2 season in the runner-up position. Reflecting on his anticipation of joining Formula 1, Hadjar explained:
"Halfway through the season, I already knew how it was going to go, to be honest. It went up and down after that, we came close to confirmation several times, but in this sport, everything can change quickly. At one point, I even thought I would start next year as a reserve driver."
Hadjar demonstrated his skill through a remarkable season, finishing as the runner-up in the 2024 Formula 2 championship. He won four feature races at Melbourne, Imola, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps. These achievements did not go unnoticed, significantly contributing to Red Bull’s decision to promote him. Despite the accolades, the road to finalizing the deal was fraught with challenges. As Hadjar remarked:
"Fortunately, I managed to show that I have the level to drive in Formula 1."
Despite receiving verbal assurances during the Qatar race, it was a nerve-wracking period before anything was official. Hadjar stated:
"It was almost certain, but until you have actually signed, nothing is guaranteed.
"I hadn't signed anything after Qatar, so then sometimes I did think, 'F**k, is something still going to happen?' I wasn't quite sure. After that, though, I had to sign a big pile of papers, because you never know with people in Formula 1!"
Hadjar being part of the 2025 driver line-up caps off a series of exciting introductions and movements within the majority of the Formula 1 teams. He is one of six rookie drivers who will join the grid in 2025 including Liam Lawson to Red Bull, Jack Doohan to Alpine, Oliver Bearman to Haas, Andrea Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes, and Gabriel Bortoleto to Sauber.
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina