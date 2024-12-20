Isack Hadjar Speaks Out After Gaining Last F1 2025 Seat With VCARB
Isack Hadjar, from the Red Bull Junior Program, has announced his promotion to Formula One as he secures the last available seat for the 2025 season with VCARB.
Hadjar transitions into Formula 1 with an impressive track record, having previously raced with Campos Racing in Formula 2. He rapidly garnered recognition for his skill on the track with notable victories at prestigious circuits like Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, and Silverstone. His performance in Formula 2, where he finished as runner-up to Gabriel Bortoleto, seemed to seal the deal for his spot alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
Speaking about his upcoming move, Hadjar commented:
“I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning. The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula One is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.
"I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world. It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team. I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we’ve shared a similar path to F1. He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from.”
Hadjar's entry into F1 marks him as the 19th driver from the Red Bull Junior Program to achieve this milestone, joining the ranks of celebrated champions like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. This advancement comes following Liam Lawson's transition to Red Bull, which opened up a seat at VCARB. This strategic movement underscores the effectiveness of Red Bull's developmental strategy in nurturing young talent.
VCARB CEO Peter Bayer also commented:
“Firstly, we must congratulate Liam for his step up to Oracle Red Bull Racing. As a sister team and as an incubator for Formula One talent, our strategic objective is to foster and nurture our drivers in preparation for this next step.
"With this move and by bringing Isack into VCARB, it’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to develop the best young drivers in motorsport, as well as proof of concept of the Red Bull Junior Program. Having a younger driver supports our mission to speak to a younger audience, so we look forward to bringing new and existing fans on the journey with us.”