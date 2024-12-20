Isack Hadjar: What You Need To Know Ahead Of His Debut F1 Season Alongside Yuki Tsunoda
Isack Hadjar is the next rookie driver set to make his Formula 1 debut. He will join VCARB (formerly known as AlphaTauri) for the 2025 season. Born on September 28, 2004, in Paris, France, Hadjar holds dual French and Algerian citizenship, though he races under the French flag.
Background and Early Career
Hadjar's journey in motorsport began in 2012 when he started karting at the age of 7. His passion for racing was initially sparked by the animated movie "Cars" and watching Formula 1 with his father.
“I was always interested in cars but not particularly the racing, because of the movie ‘Cars’," he told Red Bull.
Despite coming from a family of doctors and physicists with no motorsport background, Hadjar's parents fully supported his racing ambitions. In 2019, Hadjar made his single-seater debut in the French F4 Championship, securing one race victory at Spa-Francorchamps and finishing seventh in the standings. He showed significant improvement in 2020, winning three races and finishing third overall in the French F4 series.
Isack Hadjar's Ethnicity Explained
Isack Hadjar's dual nationality prives his diverse background. Born and raised in Paris to Algerian parents, Hadjar embodies a multicultural identity that is increasingly common in modern motorsport. This heritage has undoubtedly contributed to his global appeal and fan base.
He will drive under the French flag.
Hadjar's Red Bull Junior Program Journey
Hadjar's big break came in May 2021 during a Formula Regional European Championship race in Monaco. His dominant performance, including pole position, race victory, and fastest lap, caught the attention of Red Bull's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko. This led to Hadjar joining the prestigious Red Bull Junior Program in 2022.
As part of the Red Bull development pipeline, Hadjar quickly progressed through the ranks:
- In 2022, he competed in FIA Formula 3, finishing an impressive fourth in the championship.
- For 2023, he moved up to Formula 2, where he showed promise despite a challenging season.
- In 2024, Hadjar's performances improved significantly, culminating in a runner-up finish in the Formula 2 championship.
Hadjar's promotion to Formula 1 with VCARB for the 2025 season sees him being the 19th driver to graduate from the Red Bull Junior Program to F1, following in the footsteps of champions like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who he will be partnering with next year.
Hadjar's Karting Success
Hadjar began karting in 2012, competing in various national and international championships. Despite limited resources compared to some of his competition, he demonstrated natural talent. His father often acted as his mechanic, which meant Hadjar lacked access to the top-tier equipment and support that many competitors enjoyed. Nevertheless, he managed respectable results, including a 7th-place finish in the National Series Karting in 2018 and a 6th-place finish in the Coupe de France that same year.
Hadjar's Formula 4 and Formula Regional Achievements
In 2019, Hadjar moved to single-seater racing, debuting in the French F4 Championship. He secured one race win and finished seventh overall in his rookie season. The following year, he improved significantly, claiming three wins and finishing third in the championship standings.
Hadjar’s success continued as he stepped up to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2021. Racing for R-ace GP, he achieved two wins and five podiums, finishing fifth overall. He also competed in the F3 Asian Championship that year, securing sixth place in the standings.
Hadjar's Formula 3 Performance
Hadjar’s move to FIA Formula 3 in 2022 marked a turning point in his career. Competing with Hitech Grand Prix as part of the Red Bull Junior Team, he quickly established himself as a title contender. He claimed three victories during the season, including a standout wet-weather masterclass at Spielberg, where he dominated from pole position despite challenging conditions. Ultimately, Hadjar finished fourth in the championship after a tightly contested battle that showcased his racecraft and composure under pressure.
Formula 2 Runner-Up in 2024 for Hadjar
In 2023, Hadjar advanced to FIA Formula 2 with Hitech Pulse-Eight but endured a challenging rookie season, finishing 14th overall with one sprint race win. However, his first campaign in 2024 with Campos Racing was a breakthrough year. Hadjar secured four feature race victories—more than any other driver—at Melbourne, Imola, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps. His consistent performances kept him in title contention until the final round in Abu Dhabi, where a poor start dashed his championship hopes.
Nevertheless, he finished as runner-up in the standings and earned accolades such as the Aramco Best Performance Award for his Melbourne weekend performance. Hadjar’s rise through these competitive categories has prepared him well for his upcoming Formula 1 debut with VCARB in 2025.
Securing the Final 2025 F1 Seat with VCARB
Isack Hadjar's promotion to Formula 1 sees a significant milestone in his career, as he secures the last available seat on the 2025 grid with VCARB (Visa Cash App Racing Bulls), formerly known as AlphaTauri.
Announcement Details
On December 20, 2024, VCARB officially announced Hadjar as their new driver for the 2025 season. The 20-year-old French-Algerian driver expressed his excitement about joining the team, stating:
"I'm very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning. The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula One is the moment I've been working towards my whole life, it is the dream."
Replacing Liam Lawson
Hadjar's opportunity arose following a series of driver movements within the Red Bull outfit. Liam Lawson, who had been racing for VCARB, was promoted to the senior Red Bull team to replace the departing Sergio Perez. This shuffle opened up a seat at VCARB, which the team chose to fill with Hadjar.
Partnering with Yuki Tsunoda At VCARB
In the 2025 season, Hadjar will partner with the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda. This pairing is seen as a balanced combination of youth and experience, with Tsunoda entering his fifth season in Formula 1. Hadjar expressed his admiration for his new teammate:
"I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I've always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we've shared a similar path to F1. He's very experienced and will be good to learn from."
VCARB Team Principal Laurent Mekies also commented on the lineup:
"I believe Isack and Yuki will make a great team. Yuki brings invaluable experience to the team, he's shown incredible resilience and maturity, which will be crucial for the team as we strive to hit all our aims and objectives in 2025."
Expectations for Hadjar's Rookie F1 Season
As Isack Hadjar prepares to make his Formula 1 debut with VCARB in2025, the young French-Algerian driver faces high expectations from both his team and fans. His rookie season will be a critical testof his ability to adapt to the challenges of Formula 1 and establish himself as a competitive driver on the grid.
Team Principal Laurent Mekies' Challenge
VCARB Team Principal Laurent Mekies has set clear expectations for Hadjar, with him wanting the driver to make an immediate impact despite being one of the youngest drivers on the grid. Mekies praised Hadjar's journey to F1, calling it "nothing short of outstanding," but also challenged him to "hit the ground running" and contribute meaningfully to the team's success from the start.
What's Next for Isack Hadjar?
Hadjar's immediate focus will be on pre-season testing, which is crucial for familiarizing himself with the new car and team:
- The official pre-season testing is scheduled for February 26-28, 2025, at the Bahrain International Circuit.
- This will be Hadjar's first opportunity to extensively drive the 2025 VCARB car and work closely with his new team.
- The testing period will be vital for Hadjar to adapt to the physical and mental demands of driving an F1 car over long runs.
In addition to on-track testing, Hadjar will likely spend significant time in the simulator, working on car setup and learning new circuits. He'll also undergo intensive physical training to prepare for the grueling F1 calendar.
Key Races to Watch in His Debut Season
While every race will be important for Hadjar's development, some Grands Prix may be particularly significant:
- Australian Grand Prix (March 16, 2025): As the season opener, this race will provide the first real measure of Hadjar's performance against the full F1 field.
- Monaco Grand Prix: Given Hadjar's impressive performance in Monaco during his Formula Regional European Championship days, this iconic street circuit could be a chance for him to showcase his skills.
- French Grand Prix: Racing in his home country will be a special moment for Hadjar and could provide extra motivation to perform well.
- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: The season finale will be crucial in evaluating Hadjar's progress throughout his rookie year and could play a role in determining his future within the Red Bull team.