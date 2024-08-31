Italian GP Qualifying Results: Lando Norris Takes Pole Position In Monza As Red Bull Struggle
Lando Norris has secured pole position for the highly-anticipated Italian Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be his teammate Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' George Russell who will start the race from second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the Italian GP Qualifying session?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the first to head out on track in front of the passionate Tifosi crowd.
13 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc sets the early pace with a time of 1:20.074.
11 minutes to go: Lando Norris is the next driver to take the top spot with a 1:19.911 followed by Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.
4 minutes to go: Drivers at risk are Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, and Zhou Guanyu.
2 minutes to go: A close call for Franco Colapinto as he loses it in the gravel, however, he is able to catch it and avoid a crash.
1 minute to go: Kevin Magnussen runs into the gravel and stops. He manages to get going again but the brief yellow flag will have cost others on time. It was potentially a saving grace for Sergio Perez who only got himself up into ninth position.
Out in Q1
1. Yuki Tsunoda
2. Lance Stroll
3. Franco Colapinto
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
14 minutes to go: Once again, both Ferraris are the first to head out on track. Although Magnussen had the issue during Q1, Haas has managed to get the car going again so he will be continuing with Qualifying.
10 minutes to go: Lando Norris has the current time to beat - 1:19.727, followed by his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
7 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton tops the time sheets with a 1:19.641.
5 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc reports turning issues with the SF-24.
3 minutes to go: The drivers currently at risk are Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and Daniel Ricciardo.
Out in Q2
1. Fernando Alonso
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Kevin Magnussen
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Esteban Ocon
Q3
8 minutes to go: Lando Norris once again sets the time to beat with a 1:19.401.
2 minutes to go: Lando Norris is currently at the top of the timesheet followed by Oscar Piastri. All drivers now head out for their final laps to fight for pole position.
Italian GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. George Russell
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Max Verstappen
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Lance Stroll
18. Franco Colapinto
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu