Italian GP Results: Charles Leclerc Wins At Monza After Penalty-Filled Race
Charles Leclerc has won the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. Joining the Ferrari driver with the podium celebrations were Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who crossed the line in second and third, respectively.
What happened during the Italian Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Lando Norris, starting from pole position, has a great start off the line covering his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver then defends George Russell leaving the Mercedes driver going off the track. He is able to continue but has damage to his front wing.
The McLaren drivers are clearly free to race and Piastri goes for a dicey move and overtakes Norris, Charles Leclerc makes the most of the move and moves up to second. Piastri leads Leclerc followed by Norris.
Lap 2: George Russell is now in seventh position with front wing damage, although he is able to continue.
Lap 5: Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo have contact. It looks as though the Australian driver didn't leave enough space for the Haas driver.
Lap 6: Nico Hulkenberg now has a moment with the other RB of Yuki Tsunoda. He is forced to return to the pits for a new front wing.
Lap 9: Yuki Tsunoda is forced to retire after the damage sustained to his sidepod from the contact with Nico Hulkenberg.
Penalty: Daniel Ricciardo is handed a 5-second penalty for the contact with Nico Hulkenberg.
Penalty: Nico Hulkenberg receives a 10-second penalty for the collision with Yuki Tsunoda.
Lap 12: George Russell pits for hard tires and a front wing change. He could be going for a one-stop race. Oscar Piastri continues to lead with a 1.970-second gap to Charles Leclerc in second.
Lap 15: McLaren pits Lando Norris with a 2.2 second stop in order to try and undercut Charles Leclerc. The British driver has a moment on the way into the pits, having contact with a board, however, it doesn't seem to cause any damage.
Lap 16: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton respond with pit stops. A 2.5-second stop for Leclerc and 2.3 seconds for Hamilton.
Lap 17: Oscar Piastri pits from the lead. Carlos Sainz now leads ahead of the Red Bull's of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, respectively.
Penalty: Daniel Ricciardo gets another penalty for failing to correctly serve the first one! He now has a ten second penalty.
Lap 18: Lando Norris is told over the team radio: "Lando, it's likely we will have to cover for the other car. It will be papaya rules."
Lap 20: Carlos Sainz pits from the lead. Max Verstappen is the new race leader.
Lap 21: Max Verstappen has some understeer issues as he dips into the gravel. However, he is able to avoid a collision.
Lap 23: Max Verstappen pits from the lead but the rear right tire gets stuck resulting in a 6.2-second stop.
Lap 23: Lando Norris is told he is free to battle with Oscar Piastri but with "Papaya rules." Presumably this just means 'keep it clean.'
Penalty: Kevin Magnussen is given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.
Lap 26: Oscar Piastri currently leads with a 2.143-second gap to his teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc is 1.655 seconds behind Norris with an 11.395-second gap to his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz behind him.
Lap 31: Lando Norris is starting to struggle with his front left tire. Charles Leclerc is advised that the McLaren driver is beginning to struggle ahead of him. Meanwhile, George Russell and Sergio Perez are battling for seventh position. The Mercedes driver goes off the track to gain an advantage so immediately gives the position back to Perez.
Lap 33: Lando Norris pits but suffers a 3.3-second stop.
Lap 34: George Russell attempts to undercut Sergio Perez with a pit stop, however, the right rear tire gets stuck leaving him with a less-than-ideal stop. He comes back out in P11.
Lap 36: Sergio Perez pits and comes out ahead of Russell meaning the British driver's attempted undercut did not pay off.
Lap 39: George Russell and Sergio Perez have a fantastic battle. The former finally makes the move pay off to take the eighth position from the Red Bull driver.
Lap 41: After being on his tail for a lap or so, Lando Norris gets the overtake done on championship rival Max Verstappen.
Lap 42: Max Verstappen pits for new medium tires.
Lap 44: Ten laps to go - Charles Leclerc currently leads from Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri. The Ferrari driver's look to be attempting a one-stop strategy.
Lap 45: Oscar Piastri overtakes Carlos Sainz for second position. The Australian driver is currently 11.417 seconds behind race leader, Charles Leclerc.
Lap 48: Lando Norris overtakes Carlos Sainz for third position.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF